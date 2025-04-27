Man arrested for smuggling Sydney caravan terror suspect out of Australia

A man who helped a suspect wanted on terror charges for his involvement in a series of antisemitic incidents across Sydney was arrested, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported in March.

Sayet Erhan Akca, who fled Australia in 2023 after a warrant for his arrest was issued, is wanted as a high-level suspect by the Australian Joint Counterterrorism Task Force. He is suspected to have taken part in the Dural caravan hoax, as well as several other antisemitic attacks in Sydney and its suburbs.

On March 20, Australian police arrested Sean Eamon Ryan on suspicion of helping Akca escape the country before he could be tried on the previous drug charges.

Police believe that Ryan, 57, and another man crewed a boat that helped Akca escape to Thailand. The report noted that the three left Queensland in northern Australia and arrived in Thailand by November 2023.

Prosecutors told an Australian court that Ryan sailed a boat to Thursday Island with passengers he knew were not allowed to leave the country. Lawyers said that he was involved in an "unlawful exit of criminals from Australia," according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation report. Antisemitic vandalism discovered in Australia (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

"Alleged criminals facing serious charges and potential penalties of life imprisonment will often do almost anything to avoid facing court," Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commander Naomi Binstead said. "But anyone who helps someone leave the country risks being imprisoned for significant periods themselves."

Akca remains at large and is still wanted by police for his involvement in a series of recent antisemitic incidents in Australia's largest city.

In January, a caravan filled with explosives with a note attached to it referencing the Great Jewish Synagogue was found in Dural, a suburb of Sydney.

Premier Chris Minns called it "a potential mass casualty event," but authorities later announced that the incident was a hoax.

Akca was charged in 2022 with smuggling a commercial quantity of controlled drugs.

In September 2023, a warrant issued by the New South Wales District Court called for Akca's arrest after he did not show up for an initial court hearing.

He was asked by the AFP to turn in his passport as part of his bail conditions. His bail was lifted so that he could travel to Queensland, where he reportedly left the country.

Ryan was granted bail; the trial will continue at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 16.