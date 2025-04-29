72% of American Jews maintain elevated engagement after Oct. 7

A year and a half after the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, Jewish engagement in the United States remains significantly elevated, according to a new study by the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) on Tuesday.

While many initially expected Jewish involvement to return to pre-war levels over time, the survey results indicate that the so-called "Surge" - an increase in Jewish communal engagement - has shown remarkable staying power.

31% of American Jews report that they are still seeking deeper engagement with Jewish life, down from 43% last year but still well above historical norms.

"People continue to feel the pain of this moment and relatedly, continue to seek connection, but the data carries an important reminder that the Surge is not going to last forever," Mimi Kravetz, Chief Impact and Growth Officer for JFNA, said. "If we are going to meet people's needs, our community cannot wait - we must step up and respond now."

The study, conducted in March with nearly 6,000 respondents, found that 72% of those who initially increased their Jewish engagement after October 7 are still doing so today. The leading forms of engagement include connecting with Jewish friends, attending synagogue events, and participating in Jewish conversations on social media. A woman looks on as she attends a ''Stand with Israel'' rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Emotional ties to Israel remain strong among American Jews

Emotional ties to Israel remain strong among American Jews, with 79% reporting an emotional attachment to Israel and 72% saying Israel makes them proud to be Jewish.

At the same time, concern about antisemitism remains widespread, with 79% saying they are deeply worried about rising antisemitism. 68% reported discomfort, showing public support for Israel due to fears of antisemitic targeting.

The broader American public, which is still sympathetic, has shown a decline in attention to the conflict. 71% said they are still following the war closely, down from 88% in October. 50% of Americans express support for Israel, compared to 5% who support Hamas. Notably, those supporting Hamas report being significantly more comfortable expressing their views publicly than Israel supporters.

The survey found that while 81% of Jews and 82% of the general public express empathy for both Israelis and Palestinians, only 28% of Americans support an unconditional ceasefire. A majority favor a ceasefire with reconditions, mainly the release of Israeli hostages and the removal of Hamas from power.

Concerns about antisemitism continue to shape Jewish engagement patterns. Nearly a quarter of Jews reported experiencing antisemitism in person or online, and three-quarters have witnessed antisemitic comments. Among Jews wearing distinctly Jewish symbols, concern for personal safety was nearly three times higher than average.

The study also highlighted generational divides. Jewish young adults (ages 18–34) continue to support Israel in large numbers (83%), though at lower rates than older Jews (93%). In contrast, only 23% of non-Jewish young adults expressed support for Israel, compared to 62% of those aged 35 and older.

Philanthropic engagement has also seen an uptick. Fifty-nine percent of Jews reported donating to Jewish or Israel-related causes in the past year, up from 48% in 2020, with combating local antisemitism listed as their top priority.

Ongoing engagement presents an opportunity and a challenge

Elan Kramer, Acting Head of Community and Jewish Life at JFNA, emphasized that the ongoing engagement presents both an opportunity and a challenge.

"The data shows that when people show up, the experiences they’re having are overwhelmingly positive," Kramer said. "But showing up is just the beginning. It’s on us to nurture friendships, create spaces that foster a sense of belonging, and offer meaningful Jewish experiences that turn moments of engagement into lasting community. By meeting people where they are, inviting them into vibrant, welcoming communities, and creating meaningful points of connection, we can strengthen Jewish life in ways that will endure far beyond this moment."

The survey was conducted between February 23 and March 11 via text-to-web outreach, with data weighted to represent both the Jewish and general US populations.