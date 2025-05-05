'Philanthropy is not only about giving money. It’s about giving time'

Tuesday, May 6

9 am PST | 12 pm EST | 19:00 Israel time | 17:00 UK time

Danielle Pollack, a longtime supporter of Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, has been enchanted with the Hebrew University ever since she first saw its graceful structures as a teen in the early 1960s. “It just made an impression on me as rising out of history – here was a new history,” she says.

Since that first visit long ago, Pollack became a longtime supporter of Hebrew University, has served on advisory committees for Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, and has visited Israel many times.

Pollack says that being involved with others is what satisfies her most about philanthropy, and she points out that philanthropy means much more than giving large sums of money. “Philanthropy can be anything,” she shares. “It can be giving your time, which is very important, or having personal involvement, and I think that’s essential. There are people who are very philanthropic, and they give money, and that’s one activity. There are many ways to give and many ways to get involved.”

For Danielle Pollack, one way to give is through a scholarship fund she created for Ethiopian women studying at Hebrew University that has helped them balance their studies with their work and family responsibilities.

Meet Danielle Pollack in the second episode of the 2025 season of ‘The Philanthropists,’ a video series hosted by Israeli writer and director Maor Zaguri, presented by the Canadian Friends of Hebrew University, delving into the lives of those who give, exploring their sense of purpose and what makes giving meaningful.