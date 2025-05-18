NYC marks 77th annual Israel Day Parade

Fifth Avenue was covered in blue and white today as tens of thousands of New Yorkers gathered for the 77th annual Celebrate Israel Parade. With this year’s theme, “Hatikvah,” or “Hope,” the parade struck a more reflective tone than in years past, as marchers honored Israel’s resilience amid an ongoing and deeply personal conflict.

For blocks, 5th Avenue was lined with Israeli flags, posters, and chanting crowds as over 40,000 participants made their way from 57th to 74th Streets.

The marchers represented a wide array of institutions including day schools, synagogues, youth movements, college groups, and advocacy organizations, all unified in a shared purpose: to express solidarity with Israel during a time of uncertainty and grief.

The sense of community was visible in every detail: children on their parents’ shoulders waving small flags, others holding signs that read “Bring Them Home,” and entire school groups dressed in matching T-shirts featuring slogans about hope, unity, and peace.

Many marchers wore yellow ribbons, a gesture of support for the Israeli hostages who have now been held in Gaza for over 19 months. Their presence, on posters, pinned to jackets, and named in chants, reminded spectators that this year’s event was not only about celebration, but also remembrance and resilience. Participants at NYC's Israel Day Parade, May 18, 2025. (credit: Rebecca Szlechter)

“I feel it’s important to support Israel in the current political climate where some anti Israel voices are getting louder,” parade goer with the Yeshiva of Central Queens told The Jerusalem Post. “The parade has always been important to me but this year is different.”

“New York is the largest Jewish community outside of Israel- it’s crucial we show our support. Especially with the upcoming mayoral election, we need them to see there’s a large support of Israel within the city,” a Yeshiva University alumnus said.

NYPD line the streets, ensuring participants's safety

The NYPD graciously lined the streets, ensuring the safety of the marchers and those watching. Officers stood along barricades, and security teams coordinated efforts to keep the event peaceful. A New York Police Department officer looks on as participants march at NYC's Israel Day Parade, May 18, 2025. (credit: Rebecca Szlechter)

The department worked closely with parade organizers in the lead-up to the event, given the ongoing war and rising concerns about public demonstrations in the city.

Despite the security concerns, the parade moved forward without incident. Crowds cheered and clapped as floats passed, Hebrew music and chants echoed through the streets, mixing with the rhythm of marching bands and the energy of a city deeply engaged with their support of Israel.