Why is there controversy surrounding the new Pentagon press secretary, Kingsley Wilson?

Diaspora Correspondent Mathilda Heller gives us an update on US President Donald Trump's recent appointment of Kingsley Wilson as Pentagon press secretary.

Wilson's appointment has raised eyebrows as Wilson has made several comments over the years that indicate support or belief in antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Support for Great Replacement theory

In the past, Wilson has made comments that appeared to support the Great Replacement theory, which suggests that Jews are attempting to replace the white population of the United States through immigration.