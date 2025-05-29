Gal Gadot's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized

Gal Gadot's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized this week, according to images of the star shared on X/Twitter on Thursday.

The star was vandalized with "Baby Killer, and Gal Greenstein," written in black ink.

Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) responded to the incident on X, stating "Notice how the vandals sought to emphasise how Jewish Gal Gadot is – writing her father’s former, Jewish-sounding surname, ‘Greenstein’ on the star – and that by virtue of being Jewish, she is a 'baby killer'.

"Medieval antisemitic tropes like the blood libel are alive and well. Parts of humanity really haven’t progressed at all," CAA wrote.

Antisemitic attacks targeting Gal Gadot

On Wednesday, London's Metropolitan police arrested five pro-Palestinian protesters for targeting the filming of Gal Gadot's new film, The Jerusalem Post previously reported.

The Met claimed the protesters were targeting the film The Runner "solely because an actress involved in the production is Israeli," the Post quoted.

Similarly, last week, while filming, pro-Palestine protesters disrupted Gadot’s movie set.

According to the Daily Mail, she was escorted from the set as protesters waving flags yelled, “Stop Bombing Palestine.”

Star received amid protests

In March, Gadot became the first Israeli actress to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel supporters attended the event, with pro-Palestinian protesters shouting against Israel before Gadot took the stage, the Post reported.

LAPD said that despite the disruption, “there were no arrests.”