PSG fans display 'stop genocide in Gaza' banner during Champions League final

Paris Saint-Germain fans displayed a banner reading “Stop genocide in Gaza” during the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

PSG fans have expressed support for Gaza several times since the Israel-Hamas war began, including displaying a giant “Free Palestine” banner during November’s Champions League match against Atlético Madrid.

The banner could lead to PSG facing a fine, as UEFA bans the transmission of provocative content, particularly that of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature,” the Washington Post reported.

According to the Washington Post, the penalty could be a fine of up to 10,000 euros.

The team has not released a statement acknowledging the banner.

A powerful message from PSG fans during tonight’s Champions League final.“Stop the genocide in Gaza” pic.twitter.com/bO7zppVnYV — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) May 31, 2025

Fans inside the arena wrote on social media that the cameras avoided showing the banner for the remainder of the game.

“Cameras completely avoided such an important message in a historical night for football activism. Shameful,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

US Ambassador Huckabee spoke against the fans

“If France is so determined to see a Palestinian state, I have a suggestion for them – give them a piece of the French Riviera,” US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated after the game.