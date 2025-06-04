'A drone is circling over us, help!': The drone belongs to the Greek Coast Guard

The "Madleen" ship, sailing to the Gaza Strip as part of the international flotilla to break the blockade, broadcast a distress signal after spotting a drone flying over the ship on Tuesday night.

The hysterical call for help was unnecessary because the drone belonged to the Greek Coast Guard.

Activists on the flotilla to the Gaza Strip, including the Swedish pro-Palestinian activist Greta Thunberg and "Game of Thrones" star Liam Cunningham, called on the international community to protect them after they identified a drone hovering over the "Madleen" ship.

According to the organizers, the incident occurred about 68 kilometers outside Greece's territorial waters, but it was later revealed that the drone was a "Heron" type belonging to the Greek Coast Guard, which left the area shortly thereafter.

The "Madleen," which departed on Sunday from Sicily, is carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, including baby formula, diapers, flour, rice, water filters, hygiene products, and medical equipment. Several human rights organizations organized the flotilla to break the maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The IDF is preparing for the arrival of the ship. IDF spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin said at a press conference, "The IDF is prepared to operate on all fronts, including in the maritime arena," and added: "We will act accordingly."

What did the organizers of the flotilla say?

The organizers of the flotilla emphasized that it is a non-violent civilian initiative: "Together, we can open a maritime corridor for the people of Gaza," they said.

This flotilla is the coalition’s second attempt to sail to Gaza in recent months. Last May, a previous attempt failed after the organization's ship "Conscience" was severely damaged while sailing in international waters near Malta. The organization blamed Israel for the incident, but Israel neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.