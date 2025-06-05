Outrage as European rabbi refuses to pray for 'left-wing' Oct 7 hostages who 'destroyed Israel'

A private recording revealed on Thursday exposed Rabbi Yirmiya Cohen, a member of the European Rabbinical Centre (RCE) presidency and head of the Paris rabbinical court, refusing to lead prayers for Israelis taken hostage on October 7 because of their political views. This statement has sparked an uproar across European Jewish communities.

Cohen made the remarks during the RCE’s annual conference in Krakow, Poland, when he said, “If they belong to Meretz, I will not pray for them… They danced at Nova? They deserve what they get. There is a judge and there is judgment.”

He went on to claim that Psalms recited at the conference “were only for soldiers, not for the hostages,” adding, “In Lod and at Ben Gurion Airport, look at the pictures—they are all left-wingers. They destroyed the country. I hate them.”

When offered a chance to retract or qualify his comments, Cohen insisted, “I am not changing my mind. Those Meretz supporters destroyed our country.”

The RCE responded to this report, telling The Jerusalem Post, “We, alongside millions of Jews worldwide, continuously pray for the return of every hostage, the healing of the wounded, and the success of our security forces," RCE said in response. The aftermath of Hamas's Nova music festival massacre in Re'im, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. Picture taken November 2, 2023 (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

"Last week, we led a delegation in Poland with hundreds of European rabbis, holding an emotional prayer for the hostages’ release. Rabbi Cohen also attended and stressed the importance of these prayers. This recording does not represent the RCE’s views. As it was made in a private conversation, we reserve our right to respond. We do not intervene in private opinions or closed-door discussions. As an organization, we proudly uphold the prayer for every hostage’s return and will continue to do so.”

Rabbis strongly condemned the statement

Hours after the tape surfaced, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt—president of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), which represents Orthodox Jewish leaders in Europe—condemned Cohen in the strongest terms.

In a public statement, Goldschmidt said, “Rabbi Yermiya Cohen’s refusal to pray Psalms for hostages solely because of their political affiliations and whereabouts on that horrific day is deeply troubling and does not reflect the values of European Jewry or Judaism. Our faith demands compassion, solidarity, and mutual responsibility. Prayer for the sick and captives must be offered without discrimination. Such reckless words risk fueling anti-Jewish sentiments both within and outside our communities. I call on Rabbi Cohen to retract his statements immediately and expect the RCE to repudiate this position unequivocally.”

Founded in 1956, the CER functions as a formal body representing rabbinic authorities across Europe, engaging with governments and international organizations on Jewish communal affairs.

By contrast, the RCE, established in 2000, is primarily associated with the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. However, it is technically independent and draws many of its leaders from diverse Hasidic and Orthodox backgrounds. Cohen himself is a member of the Belz Hasidic dynasty.

In response to Goldschmidt’s rebuke, RCE director Rabbi Aryeh Goldberg told Israeli media that the exchange had occurred in a private setting and that the organization “does not intervene in personal opinions.”