The Green-led Hackney Council voted to approve a motion initiating the formal process to end its decades-long twinning relationship with the Israeli city of Haifa on Tuesday night. The decision follows a Green Party majority victory in the May local elections.

Hackney’s twinning agreement with Haifa was established in 1968 in a spirit of working-class solidarity, bringing multi-faith and multi-ethnic cooperation centered on medical links. Previous efforts by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) to sever the ties had been rejected under the prior Labour administration.

However, following the local elections, the newly dominant Green Party pursued the measure as part of its manifesto pledges, citing international legal arguments regarding the ongoing conflict.

Hackney mayor defends the move as consistent with town's values

During the council meeting, proponents of the motion argued that maintaining institutional links was inconsistent with human rights and international law. Hackney Mayor Zoe Garbett defended the move as a delivery on manifesto commitments to ensure institutional relationships are consistent with “our values and commitment to human rights, international law, justice, and international solidarity.”

Conversely, opposition councilors argued that Haifa is a progressive, diverse city that serves as a model of coexistence. Councilor Simche Steinberger criticized the decision during the debate, pointing out that Haifa features “the only hospital in all of Israel in which you have connection, and only because of the twinning.”

Hackney Town Hall. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

He noted that “the Green Party is the second biggest party in the council there.”

Demonstrator seen throwing eggs at reporter

Video footage shared online captured at a PSC-organized demonstration outside Hackney Town Hall, during the council meeting, showed a demonstrator throwing an egg at a reporter outside the building.

In response to the outcome, Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, condemned the decision immediately following the vote via an official statement posted on social media, stating: “Tonight, the Hackney Green Party showed its ignorance and bigotry. Haifa is a diverse city, widely seen as a model of ethnic and religious coexistence.