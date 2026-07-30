A Israeli man in his 30s was stabbed on the grounds of the OZORA music festival in Hungary, the Fejér County Police announced in a Thursday Facebook post.

"This morning, an employee of the OZORA Festival security service alerted police that an Israeli man in his 30s was stabbed at the event site," police said in its statement, adding that the Israeli had been evacuated to the hospital by ambulance to receive medical treatment.

Police said that it had arrested two men suspected of "assault causing life-threatening bodily harm."

"Their charges are currently pending," police noted, and the investigation is ongoing.

Further, police announced that it has increased checks and is "continuously cooperating with the organizers to take the necessary security measures" to ensure the safety of festival-goers.

Police cars stand outside the courthouse in Budapest on February 4, 2026; illustrative. (credit: Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP via Getty Images)

The Ozora Festival, one of the largest trance and art festivals in Europe, takes place annually in Hungary and attracts thousands of participants from all over the world.

Four arrested in Hungary for drug trafficking

In a separate incident, Hungarian authorities reported several drug-related arrests on the festival grounds.

Fejér County Police added that three men, a Belgian, an Israeli, and a Portuguese citizen, were arrested on Monday on the festival grounds after being caught selling drugs. Proceedings have been opened against the three for drug trafficking.

On Sunday evening, police in Hungary's Tolna district arrested a 27-year-old Israeli on the way to the festival in a rented car with German license plates. A search of the vehicle found a significant amount of party drugs, which were suspected to be intended for sale at the event.