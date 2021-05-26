The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

As COVID surges in India, OU launches campaign for medical equipment

The campaign, which asks individuals and families to donate $18, will go on for the next two weeks. The goal is to acquire and donate 50,000 oxygen concentrators.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2021 01:23
Relatives of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar May 25, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DANISH ISMAIL)
Relatives of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mourn during his cremation at a crematorium ground in Srinagar May 25, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DANISH ISMAIL)
The Orthodox Union (OU), America's massive Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, is launching a campaign on Tuesday to raise money for medical equipment, specifically oxygen concentrators, for India, as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.
As of Tuesday, India's number of cases rises to over 26 million, with a death toll of over 307,231. Some 195 million vaccines have been administered.
“We have the opportunity to participate in saving lives and we must do our part," said OU President Moishe Bane.
The campaign, which asks individuals and families to donate $18, will go on for the next two weeks. The goal is to acquire and donate 50,000 oxygen concentrators.
Each one could help over 1,000 people breathe properly.
Just three weeks ago, Israel sent its own cargo plane filled with COVID-19 medical supplies, including ventilators and thousands of oxygen generators.
"We will stand by India in these difficult days, just as India stood by us in the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis and allowed necessary and urgently needed medical equipment to reach Israel," Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said at the time.
This much-needed aid plane came after an announcement by India's opposition leader that a nationwide lockdown is the only way out of the newest massive surge of infections.
The cases in India continue to rise, and the medical system is cracking under the pressure, with the quality and access to treatment worsening in the more rural areas.

"While we continue to focus so much of our energy and resources on the troubling increase in antisemitic attacks around the world, we remain mindful of the trials faced by others. As citizens of the world, it is our responsibility to help those in India during this difficult time," added OU Executive Vice President Rabbi Moshe Hauer.

Participate in the campaign here: https://www.ou.org/crisis-in-india/

Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags india Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown fundraising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Blinken needs to be clear during his visit to Jerusalem

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by