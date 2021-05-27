The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ashkenazi reprimands French Ambassador over FM’s Israel apartheid comment

Ashkenazi told Danon that Le Drian's comments are "unacceptable, baseless, far from reality and Israel wholly rejects them."

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 27, 2021 12:59
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi reprimanded French Ambassador to Israel Eric Danon on Thursday, in response to French Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian said Israel was on its way to becoming an apartheid state.
Ashkenazi told Danon that Le Drian’s comments are “unacceptable, baseless, far from reality and Israel wholly rejects them.”
“Israel expects its friends not to express itself irresponsibly and in a way that gives a tailwind to extremists and anti-Israel actions,” Ashkenazi added. “Israel is a democratic, law-abiding country and I strongly protest any attempt to undermine that fact.”
The foreign minister argued that France ignored all the steps Israel took to try to avoid an escalation in violence, and that Le Drian’s remarks are “a prize for extremists and terrorist organizations, foremost of which is Hamas.”
Ashkenazi also expressed concern about rising antisemitism in France, and said he expects the French leadership to condemn such incidents and try to stop them.
Le Drian said on Sunday that the chance of a two-state solution “was starting to disappear” and “the risk of apartheid is strong if we continue to adopt a logic of one state or the status quo.”
We must “initiate a policy of small steps,” Le Drian told French TV program Grand Jury, adding: “We must ensure that there is a logic of trust that can be established” between Israel and the Palestinians.
Le Drian’s remarks come amid a push by NGOs to label Israel an apartheid state. Human Rights Watch released a lengthy report making that argument last month, as did Breaking the Silence earlier this year.
Despite accusing Israel of apartheid, Human Rights Watch distanced itself from comparisons between Israel and what was once an actual apartheid state, South Africa.
“The minister said that Israel was liable to become an apartheid state – a brazen, false claim that is without any foundation,” Netanyahu said.
The prime minister added that “in the State of Israel all citizens are equal before the law, regardless of their origin. The State of Israel is the beacon of democracy and human rights in our region, the only democracy in our region. Thus it has always been – and thus it will always be.
“We will not tolerate any hypocritical and mendacious preaching of morality on this matter,” Netanyahu stated.
French lawmaker Meyer Habib, who represents French expats in Israel and other countries and is a longtime personal friend of Netanyahu, called Le Drian’s remarks “unfortunate.”
“Israel will never be an apartheid state,” he said. “[France] should not be preaching to the only democracy in the Middle East and the only Jewish state in the world.”
Le Drian’s “irresponsible statement adds fuel to the fire, perhaps with a goal to get votes from the pro-Arab Left,” Habib said.


