French FM warns Israel on its way to apartheid

The French foreign minister took issue with those who assert Europe has no power to help resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 24, 2021 15:16
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a news conference during the Foreign ministers of G7 nations meeting in Dinard, France, April 6, 2019. (photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a news conference during the Foreign ministers of G7 nations meeting in Dinard, France, April 6, 2019.
(photo credit: STEPHANE MAHE / REUTERS)
 The current situation in Israel could lead it to become an apartheid state, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian claimed on Sunday.
The chance of a two-state solution “was starting to disappear,” Le Drian said on the French TV program Grand Jury. “The risk of apartheid is strong if we continue to adopt a logic of one state or the status quo.”
Le Drian called to “initiate a policy of small steps…We must ensure that there is a logic of trust that can be established” between Israel and the Palestinians.
French lawmaker Meyer Habib, who represents French expats in Israel, among other countries, slammed Le Drian, calling his remarks “unfortunate.”
“Israel will never be an apartheid state,” Habib said. “[France] should not be preaching to the only democracy in the Middle East and the only Jewish state in the world.”
Habib argued that Le Drian’s “irresponsible statement adds fuel to the fire, perhaps with a goal to get votes from the pro-Arab Left.”
Le Drian's comment comes amid a push by NGOs to label Israel an apartheid state. Human Rights Watch released a lengthy report making that argument last month, as did Breaking the Silence earlier this year. While accusing Israel of apartheid, Human Rights Watch distanced itself from comparisons to what was once an actual apartheid state, South Africa, while still claiming Israel falls under that category.
Le Drian also expressed concern over violence in mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel in recent weeks.
The French foreign minister took issue with those who assert Europe has no power to help resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
“Europe is powerful,” he argued. “It plays its part in the Middle East.”
Last week, the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council was unable to release a statement about the fighting between Israel and Hamas, because they must be done by consensus. Hungary vetoed the statement, and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban argued that countries like France and Germany are pandering to their Muslim citizens, but that he is standing up for his mostly-Christian country and its values by supporting Israel.


