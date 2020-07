JTA ) — The Auschwitz Memorial and Museum waded into the current debate over tearing down statues of historical figures, noting that there’s a difference between preserving a historic site and statues meant to honor historic figures.

“We can see a lot of ‘Auschwitz’ mentions recently,” the museum tweeted on Sunday. “Remember that a preserved historic site does not equal a statue erected to honor a person. The two have entirely different roles, contexts, messages & meanings. Drawing a simple comparison here is incorrect.”

The tweet appeared to be in response to Republican pollster and consultant Frank Luntz, who on Saturday tweeted a photo of a quote found on the walls of Auschwitz: “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

“Leaving most monuments in place while stating the inhumanities associated with them is a better lesson for future generations than tearing them down indiscriminately in anger,” he tweeted.

Luntz later clarified that he was not referring to the statues of Confederate leaders: “I’m seeing lots of backlash, so I’ll clarify: I said most monuments should stay, not all of them. Confederate statues shouldn’t be in public squares; statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abe Lincoln should. But the latter are being targeted too, which is absurd.”