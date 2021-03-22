The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Australia designates far-right group as a terrorist organization

The classification of the UK-based Sonnenkrieg Division - also known as SKD - follows a similar ruling made by Britain last year.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 22, 2021 19:28
Neo-Nazi groups commemorate the "Day of Honor," the breakout attempt by Schutzstaffel (SS) troops from Soviet-surrounded Budapest during World War Two, in Budapest (photo credit: REUTERS)
Australia on Monday designated a right-wing extremist group as a terrorist organisation for the first time, a ruling that gives Canberra the power to imprison members of the neo-Nazi group.
"SKD adheres to an abhorrent, violent ideology that encourages lone-wolf terrorist actors who would seek to cause significant harm to our way of life and our country," Peter Dutton, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs said in an emailed statement.
The head of Australia's ASIO intelligence agency, Mike Burgess, said on Monday that SKD and other right-wing groups accounted for 40% of terror-related investigations carried out over the past 12 months.
Australia, a staunch US ally, is on heightened alert after a series of "lone wolf" attacks in recent years.
In 2019, a teenage neo-Nazi who called for Britain's Prince Harry a race traitor months after his marriage to US actress Meghan Markle was jailed in Britain alongside another member of SKD for terrorism offences. 


