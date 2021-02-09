Bar-Ilan professor honored by B'nai B'rith for rescuing Jews during WWII

Simon Raymond Schwarzfuchs, a Bar-Ilan University emeritus professor who rescued Jews and fought the Nazis as a member of the Jewish underground in France, has been recognized by B'nai B'rith International for human rights efforts during World War II.Schwarzfuchs was one of 18 heroes who received a Jewish Rescuers Citation from B'nai B'rith this year. He was nominated for the award by Dr. Tsilla Hershco, a member of the Committee, historian, and expert on the Jewish resistance in France as well as a senior research associate at Bar-Ilan's Begin-Sadat (BESA) Center for Strategic Studies and a fellow at the University's Finkler Institute for Holocaust research.Schwarzfuchs was born in 1927 in Bischheim, France. Following the German invasion and subsequent occupation, Jews from his area were expelled and moved to the city of Limoges. From there Schwarzfuchs became active in the Jewish Resistance Movement from 1942-44.Before the June 1944 Normandy landings, Schwarzfuchs was involved in finding a hiding place for young Jews who escaped the Nazis and Jewish Resistance members sought out by the Gestapo. Members used their connections to find local hiding spots for Jews, including orphans. Schwarzfuchs also participated in an Allied parachute collection operation.Following the landing, Schwarzfuchs took action by attacking a train carrying German soldiers making its way through France. He also fought side by side with the rural guerrilla bands of French Resistance fighters called the Maquis when liberating the city of Castres.Following the liberation of Castres, Schwarzfuchs was ordained a rabbi, later to become a doctoral student in Philadelphia. He moved to Israel in 1964 and taught history at Bar-Ilan for most of his career.
B'nai B'rith International has rewarded the Jewish Rescuers Citations annually since 2011, after it was established by the B'nai B'rith World Center-Jerusalem. To date it has recognized 344 Jewish rescuers.