Bill de Blasio argued to be stricter on Orthodox Jews regarding Covid-19

The letter, which was shared Tuesday by Agudath Israel, an organization representing haredi Orthodox Jews, specifically cited the mayor’s focus on dispersing Jewish community gatherings.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
JUNE 24, 2020 04:31
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks to the media during a press conference in temporary hospital located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 10, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks to the media during a press conference in temporary hospital located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 10, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)
 A top Justice Department official sent a letter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio last week that claims the mayor has enforced uneven social distancing rules that “favor certain secular gatherings and disfavor religious gatherings.”
The letter, which was shared Tuesday by Agudath Israel, an organization representing haredi Orthodox Jews, specifically cited the mayor’s focus on dispersing Jewish community gatherings.
“During the period in which all gatherings were banned, you reportedly sent police officers to break up numerous gatherings of the Jewish community in New York, including reported outdoor gatherings for funerals,” the letter reads.
In April, de Blasio took heat for directing a tweet at “the Jewish community” after a funeral that drew thousands to the streets of Brooklyn. Dozens of Jewish organizations condemned de Blasio’s tweet, accusing him of “scapegoating” the entire community.
The letter, which was sent Friday, accuses de Blasio of being more lenient with secular gatherings, such as the George Floyd protests. The letter came as Orthodox camp directors are suing Governor Andrew Cuomo for closing sleepaway camps and three Orthodox Jews have sued Cuomo and other New York officials over restrictions imposed on houses of worship.
Agudath Israel praised the letter, accusing the mayor of applying a “double standard” in New York City.
“Agudath Israel of America appreciates the Department of Justice’s acknowledgement of this issue and for calling out the incongruous behavior of Mayor de Blasio,” they wrote in a press release Tuesday.
The letter was signed by Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
“Your recent statements and actions have raised substantial concerns about New York City’s commitment to evenhanded application of robust First Amendment protections,” Dreiband wrote to de Blasio.
Geoffrey Berman, the former U.S. attorney for Manhattan who was abruptly dismissed over the weekend, apparently refused to sign the letter, a move which contributed to his dismissal, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Once an ally of the city’s Orthodox communities, De Blasio has been the subject of several protests organized by Orthodox Jews in recent weeks. Last week, Orthodox lawmakers led protests calling on the mayor to open New York City’s playgrounds and later cut the chains off the playgrounds themselves. Another group of protesters gathered Monday night near Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence, to protest the lack of action over fireworks being set off every night in Brooklyn.


