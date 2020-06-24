Bill de Blasio argued to be stricter on Orthodox Jews regarding Covid-19

A top Justice Department official sent a letter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio last week that claims the mayor has enforced uneven social distancing rules that “favor certain secular gatherings and disfavor religious gatherings.”

The letter, which was shared Tuesday by Agudath Israel, an organization representing haredi Orthodox Jews, specifically cited the mayor’s focus on dispersing Jewish community gatherings.

“During the period in which all gatherings were banned, you reportedly sent police officers to break up numerous gatherings of the Jewish community in New York, including reported outdoor gatherings for funerals,” the letter reads.

Agudath Israel praised the letter, accusing the mayor of applying a “double standard” in New York City.

“Agudath Israel of America appreciates the Department of Justice’s acknowledgement of this issue and for calling out the incongruous behavior of Mayor de Blasio,” they wrote in a press release Tuesday.

The letter was signed by Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Your recent statements and actions have raised substantial concerns about New York City’s commitment to evenhanded application of robust First Amendment protections,” Dreiband wrote to de Blasio.