The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Breaking COVID rules, hundreds crowd for Brooklyn hasidic rabbi's funeral

A livestream video of the funeral posted to the local news site BoroPark24 showed men packed tightly into the study hall, with hardly any attendees wearing masks.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
MARCH 8, 2021 02:23
THE FUNERAL of Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, on Sunday, in Jerusalem. The failure of haredi communities to come to terms with COVID-19, leading to extraordinary high rates of illness and death, requires soul-searching both internally and externally. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
THE FUNERAL of Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, on Sunday, in Jerusalem. The failure of haredi communities to come to terms with COVID-19, leading to extraordinary high rates of illness and death, requires soul-searching both internally and externally.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Hundreds of men flouted public health rules to crowd into a study hall in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn Sunday afternoon for the funeral of Yechezkel Roth, a Hasidic rabbi who lived in the neighborhood.
Roth died Sunday morning of a heart attack at 86 years old, according to Hamodia. So many people turned out for his funeral that hundreds could not get into the building and instead gathered in the street outside.
A livestream video of the funeral posted to the local news site BoroPark24 showed men packed tightly into the study hall, with hardly any attendees wearing masks. Coughing can be heard on the livestream.
The funeral is the latest large gathering to take place in Brooklyn’s Hasidic communities, many of which began a return to normal life last summer, long before the rollout of the coronavirus vaccines. The large gatherings – at funerals, weddings and the more regular gatherings at synagogues and study halls – have continued even as New York City struggles with a relatively high COVID test positivity rate of 7.16% for the past four weeks.
The Orthodox community has lost a number of influential rabbis since the start of the pandemic, with several dying of COVID-19. The funerals that follow their deaths have attracted large, unmasked crowds, in a cycle that has fueled concerns that one death may lead to another.
Roth, who was also known as the Karlsburger Rebbe, was a respected expert on Jewish law and the author of multiple volumes of legal rulings. Roth served as a leader of the Satmar Hasidic community in Jerusalem but later moved to Borough Park at the request of Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum, the original leader of the Satmar Hasidic community in Brooklyn. Even after moving to Brooklyn, Roth continued to spend several months of each year in Israel, where he will be buried.


Tags hassidim funeral Brooklyn Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Conversion challenge must be solved by Knesset - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
3

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by