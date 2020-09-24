The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
British Jews show solidarity with Black, Asian communities in UK

Nearly 50 organizations and more than 130 members of the Jewish community signed the statement.

By CODY LEVINE  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 03:46
People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY)
People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY)
The Jewish Council for Racial Equality (JCORE), an organization that focuses on social justice, in coordination with the Board of Deputies, have signed a statement of solidarity with Black and Asian communities in the United Kingdom, according to a press release from the organization on Tuesday. 
"The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May and the ongoing racial tension in the United States have prompted many Jewish communities to re-examine the position of minorities, including Jews of colour, in the UK today, and to ask what action we should be taking here to oppose racism," the statement read.  
"In the UK, we continue to see inequalities faced by black and Asian people in health, education, housing, employment and the criminal justice system as well as a disregard for the human rights of the Windrush generation. These injustices have no place in the 21st century. Recent protests in this country have highlighted the legacy of Britain’s particular role in the slave trade and colonialism.  As a society, we must urgently address the consequences of our history and the present-day impact of our past that is experienced by black and Asian people on a daily basis."
Nearly 50 organizations and more than 130 members of the Jewish community signed the statement, which also received the endorsement of the Jewish Leadership Council and the Community Security Trust, following the 600 American Jewish organizations came out in soladarity with the African-American community after the murder of George Floyd. 
JCORE’s statement notes that “In the UK, we continue to see inequalities faced by black and Asian people in health, education, housing, employment and the criminal justice system as well as a disregard for the human rights of the Windrush generation. These injustices have no place in the 21st century.” The statement concludes: “We seek to commit, each within our own field of action, to finding new ways for black, Asian and Jewish communities to continue to work together against all forms of racism, whether anti-black racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, or directed against migrants and travellers, because an attack on one minority is an attack on us all”.
Expressing his support, Lord Simon Woolley, director of Operation Black Vote said that “With so many seeking to wreak  division and hatred amongst different communities, there has never been a more important moment in our recent history to come together in solidarity and unity. I welcome this statement!”
President of the Board of Deputies Marie van der Zyl also supported the initative, saying "We are pleased to support this important statement of solidarity with Black and Asian communities. The Board of Deputies is clear that fighting the racism experienced by Black and Asian people must be a priority for the Jewish community, alongside tackling antisemitism." 


