After years of contention and revisions, California’s State Board of Education approved last month the final draft of the controversial curriculum meant to guide the state’s schools in teaching ethnic studies.

During the California Assembly Education Committee’s first hearing on AB 101 Wednesday, a bill being considered by the California legislature recommending that courses based on this curriculum serve as the basis for the high school graduation requirement, AMCHA Initiative Director Tammi Rossman-Benjamin was one of two experts to testify in opposition to the bill.

“Despite four revisions, the approved ethnic studies curriculum remains firmly rooted in Critical Ethnic Studies , a narrow conceptualization of the field that is politically- and activist-driven. As an organization that investigates campus antisemitism, we have witnessed how courses based on Critical Ethnic Studies incite hatred and division among all students."

The Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum aims to teach students about the histories, experiences, contributions and struggles of minority groups in the state. Jewish activists vehemently criticized the first draft of the curriculum, which schools are not required to use, for both excluding and discriminating against Jews. "In addition, filtered through the lens of Critical Ethnic Studies, Jews are viewed as ‘racially privileged oppressors.’ And at a time when anti-Jewish hostility and violence has reached unprecedented levels, indoctrinating students to view Jews in this way is tantamount to putting an even larger target on their backs,” testified Rossman-Benjamin before the Committee.

Rossman-Benjamin also cautioned during her hearing that “even more highly politicized and divisive curricula are being successfully peddled to California school districts by activist-educators responsible for the curriculum’s rejected first draft, whose overt anti-Semitic content outraged the Jewish community, state legislators and the Governor. But AB 101 would allow courses taught using this appalling first draft to fulfill the graduation requirement.”