Canadian Jewish group angered by Holocaust imagery at anti-mask protest

B'nai Brith Canada, a Jewish organization advocating on the behalf of Canadian Jews, expressed their outrage Friday over the presence of Holocaust imagery at a protest against coronavirus regulations in Calgary last week, Newsweek reported.

The Canadian Jewish organization said that the use of such imagery by the protesters "tarnished" the memory of Holocaust victims.

Photos that surfaced from the March 20 protest showed one protester posing with a yellow Star of David with the marking "Mask Exempt." Other demonstrators were shown carrying placards referring to conspiracy theories, particularly in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines and and 5G, as well as Qanon.

B'nai Brtish Canada also expressed their concern over a column published in the Calgary Herald, whereby its author referred to the Nuremberg Trials in connection to what they believe to be Canadian government plot to force people to vaccinate. The Herald later clarified that "The horrors of the Holocaust are without precedent, and no modern-day event should ever be compared to it."

"The author's reference to the Nuremberg Code was not to draw equivalency but to underscore the historical fact that the Nuremberg Code formed the basis for modern medical ethics, the first principle of which is that a person must be able to choose if they want to receive experimental medical treatments," the Herald added.

Beyond this incident, numerous other cases of the use of Holocaust imagery in relation to the coronavirus was mentioned by B'nai Brith, such as a woman selling t-shirts with a yellow Star of David and the word "Covidcaust" written on them, along with another op-ed in the The Globe and Mail that said the coronavirus lockdown is akin to Anne Frank's experience hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam.

"The abuse of the memory of the Holocaust to serve a toxic and conspiratorial agenda must stop. There is room for a healthy debate in Canadian society on how to tackle COVID-19, but the cheap use of Holocaust imagery is horrifying and beyond the pale," CEO of B'nai Brith Canada Michael Mostyn noted in a statement to Newsweek.

