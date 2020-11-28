Catholic cardinal condemns antisemitic attack on rabbi in Vienna

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn condemned Friday an antisemitic attack on a rabbi in the Austrian capital of Vienna, as reported by the Catholic News Agency.In a statement on his Twitter in German, the cardinal said “I am dismayed by yesterday’s attack on a rabbi in the middle of Vienna. I assure our fellow Jewish citizens of my complete solidarity. [Antisemitism] must have no place among us. It endangers the peaceful coexistence of us all.”A woman in her 50s confronted a rabbi on Thursday with a knife on the previous afternoon, kicking him in the leg and taking his kippah before running away.Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was also quick to condemn the antisemitic attack, saying on Twitter a few days earlier that “We must fight [antisemitism] with all determination. Jewish life in Austria must be possible in safety. For a Europe without Jews is no longer Europe.”The antisemitic attack occurred nearly one month after a terror attack near Vienna's central synagogue, when gunmen opened fire in the city, killing four people and injuring 23 others.