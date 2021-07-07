The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Chelsea FC joins Anti-Defamation League in partnership to fight bigotry

For the next three years, England's Chelsea foundation will fund the expansion of the ADL’s Center on Extremism.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JULY 7, 2021 05:19
THE CHELSEA FOOTBALL Club visits the Holocaust Memorial in downtown Boston last month. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE CHELSEA FOOTBALL Club visits the Holocaust Memorial in downtown Boston last month.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The famed London-based Chelsea Football Club and the Anti-Defamation League have joined in a partnership to combat bigotry.
For the next three years, Chelsea’s foundation will fund the expansion of the ADL’s Center on Extremism — which feeds information on extremist activity to law enforcement — and the ADL’s work with a British group tracking extremism, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue.
Also funded will be BINAH Europe, a resource for non-Jewish students to learn about antisemitism and Jewish identity, Chelsea said in a release last week.
The release did not say how much Chelsea’s foundation would pay toward the partnership. The team and the ADL already work together on “No Place for Hate,” an anti-bigotry curriculum for school-aged children.
Roman Abramovich, the dual Russian-Israeli citizen who owns Chelsea Football Club, has made combating antisemitism and bigotry in sports and elsewhere a focus of his ownership.
In the statement announcing the partnership, Bruce Buck, the Chelsea FC chairman, alluded to online antisemitic attacks on Abramovich and racist attacks on players.
“The online hate towards our players, both men and women, towards our executives and towards our owner has increased several-fold in the last year alone,” he said.
In April, the football club banned a fan from attending games for ten years for targeting a journalist with antisemitic messages online.


Tags adl antisemitism Chelsea
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Reuven Rivlin: A stable president for unstable times - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by