British Jew victim of two antisemitic attacks in same evening

The first of the two incidents happened on the London Underground, on the escalators leading down to the train platforms.



Last night the atmosphere in London was one of united English joy, right? Except for my late friend’s visibly Jewish brother. He had to endure these vile men chanting ‘we fucking hate the Jews, we’ve got a Jew behind us’ in the tube station. I wish that was where it ended (1/2) pic.twitter.com/33RfuBeZSN July 4, 2021 The video shared on Twitter showed a group of teenage boys laughing at his presence, chanting "we've got a Jew behind us," and "we f****** hate the Jews," as the escalators descended.

An hour later he was attacked again, the man's brother Shlomie Liberow shared on Twitter, saying that his "brother (who is visibly Jewish) was attacked on the 113 bus, heading in the direction of Oxford Circus...and threatened to 'slit his throat for Palestine.'"

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} The video showed the man who had threatened him banging violently on the door of the bus, and shouting antisemitic slurs.





Will anything be done about this rampant @tfl @CST_UK @antisemitism pic.twitter.com/iCKV62rA8b My brother [who is visibly Jewish] was attacked on the 113 bus, heading in direction of Oxford Circus, London at 11:33PM and threatened to "slit his throat for Palestine".Will anything be done about this rampant #Antisemitism July 4, 2021



In response to the attacks, an official from Transport for London retweeted Liberow, saying that they were "really sorry to hear that this has happened on a London Bus," and told his brother to contact the police in order to investigate the incident.

“How proud I am to be English tonight where someone visibly Jewish can not use public transport without hearing ‘I [f***ing] hate the Jews,’” Liberow said, and called it "so depressing."

British Jewish comedian David Baddiel responded to the incident on Twitter, noting that the only people who had condemned the incident or tried to raise awareness about it so far had been Jews.

"The lack of non-Jewish allies," said Baddiel, "as so often in these situations creates a kind of astonished despair."