The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

British Jew victim of two antisemitic attacks in same evening

Both incidents took place on public transportation, the first on the London Underground and the second on the bus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 5, 2021 06:50
Demonstrator holds up sign reading "Solidarity with British Jews" at "Together Against Antisemitism" rally in London (photo credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)
Demonstrator holds up sign reading "Solidarity with British Jews" at "Together Against Antisemitism" rally in London
(photo credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)
A Jewish man in London, England was the victim of antisemitic abuse on public transportation on two different occasions on the same night on Saturday, his brother shared on social media.
The first of the two incidents happened on the London Underground, on the escalators leading down to the train platforms.
The video shared on Twitter showed a group of teenage boys laughing at his presence, chanting "we've got a Jew behind us," and "we f****** hate the Jews," as the escalators descended.
An hour later he was attacked again, the man's brother Shlomie Liberow shared on Twitter, saying that his "brother (who is visibly Jewish) was attacked on the 113 bus, heading in the direction of Oxford Circus...and threatened to 'slit his throat for Palestine.'"
The video showed the man who had threatened him banging violently on the door of the bus, and shouting antisemitic slurs.

In response to the attacks, an official from Transport for London retweeted Liberow, saying that they were "really sorry to hear that this has happened on a London Bus," and told his brother to contact the police in order to investigate the incident.
“How proud I am to be English tonight where someone visibly Jewish can not use public transport without hearing ‘I [f***ing] hate the Jews,’” Liberow said, and called it "so depressing."
British Jewish comedian David Baddiel responded to the incident on Twitter, noting that the only people who had condemned the incident or tried to raise awareness about it so far had been Jews. 
"The lack of non-Jewish allies," said Baddiel, "as so often in these situations creates a kind of astonished despair."


Tags London london jewish community antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Boston stabbing attack is alarming antisemitic development - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by