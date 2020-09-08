Chief rabbi of Kiev honored with Ukrainian Medal and Certificate of honor

The Chief Rabbi of Kiev Yonatan Markovitch was awarded the Medal and a Certificate of honor from the Ukranian parliament - the Verkhona Rada of Ukraine - on Monday, the first time a Jewish religious leader had been honored with the award.The Medal and a Certificate of honor is given out annually to individuals who have excelled in the world of science, culture and art. Additionally, public leaders who have made a major contribution to Ukrainian society are honored as well. The rabbi was awarded the honor for "his many years of dedicated work for the common good of all the people in the country and for the sake of the Jewish community," according to a statement.Chairman of the Israel-Ukrain parliamentary committee and the People’s Deputy of Ukraine Alexander Kunitsky as well as the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov led the push to have Markovitch distinguished with the award.The award ceremony itself, altough bogged down due to coronavirus restrictions, hosted local Jewish community leaders as well as the people's deputies Alexander Kunitskiy, Alina Zagoruiko, Vadim Strunevich and Larisa Bilozir.The Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel Itzhak Yosef, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Minister of Religious Affairs Yaakov Avitan and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion all sent video messages to the chief rabbi, sending their congratulations for the reception of the prestigious award.Within the ceremony, Markovitch was noted for his contributions to the local Jewish community amid the ongoing health crisis as well as his assistance to welcoming Jewish pilgrims to Uman. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Markovitch rose to prominence as the chief rabbi and chief Chabad emissary of the Ukrainian capital, and is noted for his service to Jewish pilgrims who travel to Uman every year.Just recently, when a number of Breslev Hasidim arrived in Ukraine on Shabbat, becoming stranded in airports across the country, Markovitch convinced Ukraine's interior minister to let them in and make an exception for the pilgrims.Additionally, Ukranian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree to award the rabbi with the Order of Merit two weeks ago, the nation's highest honor.