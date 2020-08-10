Christian Solidarity Worldwide names Scot Bower as new CEO

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) named Scott Bower as its new CEO following his predecessor, Mervyn Thomas', decision to step down and continue his advocacy as founder president of the organization."The Trustees have been incredibly impressed with Scot’s leadership of CSW as COO, especially during these last few challenging months. Since the day Scot started with us it has been clear that he is as passionate as Mervyn that as Christians we should speak up for persecuted people of all faiths," said Chair of CSW’s Board of Trustees David Taylor. "It has been also clear for some time that he would one day take over as CEO. We are confident that he is perfectly placed to lead CSW as we embark on a new and exciting season, and that God will continue to bless the work as we continue to place our trust in Him. At the same time, the board is hugely grateful to Mervyn for all that he has meant to CSW over the years, and we look forward to working with him in this new chapter.”Thomas relinquished his role after serving CSW for over 40 years, 21 as CEO and 20 as board chair. “Last year we celebrated CSW’s 40th anniversary, and as a founder of the organization I have been around for every one of those eventful years. In that time we have seen major advances in the promotion of the right to freedom of religion or belief worldwide; I have seen prisoners released, discriminatory laws challenged and witnessed CSW become an authoritative and highly respected voice for the right to freedom of religion or belief for all, and the only advocacy NGO with consultative status at the UN specializing solely in this field," Thomas said in a statement, welcoming the new appointment."Since Scot became COO, I have been released to do more of what God has called me to do and feel in my heart that the last forty years have been preparation for the coming season. I have every confidence that Scot is the man to steer CSW into the next phase of our work and I look forward to supporting him fully in my role as Founder President.”Scot Bower became CSW's COO in 2016, coming from a background in charity leadership - previously serving as a director at 24-7 Prayer and The Sailor's Society."It is a huge privilege to be invited to lead CSW at this critical time. In countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated existing inequalities for many of the religious communities we work alongside. Communities which were already marginalized are facing even greater risk during this crisis, and our advocacy for justice and freedom is now more important than ever," said Bower."I am looking forward to seeing what God has in store during this next chapter as CSW builds on a tremendous 40-year legacy and an international reputation as a powerful ally for all who face injustice because of their religion or belief," he added. "We will expand our reach internationally, listening to and being guided by our teams on the ground, and we will continue to stand with all who need our help."