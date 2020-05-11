Coronavirus: In Ethiopia, a vulnerable Jewish community risks disaster

“Of course, we are worried, we are completely exposed to the infection,” he added. “The situation in Ethiopia is getting bad.”

“Even before the pandemic, the condition of people here was not good, we don’t have real houses and most of the community does not have a job, so you can only imagine what our present condition is…” Tesfa explained.

According to estimations, between 7,500 and 14,000 Jews currently live in Ethiopia, some 3,000 in Addis Abeba and the rest in the city of Gondar. Many are descendants of people who converted to Christianity and have returned to Jewish practice.

While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stands at only 239, with five deaths, the dire condition of its health system and the almost complete lack of testing capacity suggests that a clear picture of the situation is not available. In the meantime, international health organizations warn that in Africa the worse is yet to come and the continent is awfully unprepared. According to a study by the Imperial College in London quoted by Reuters, Ethiopia has only 557 ventilators and might need over 9,000.

“This is a community already living on the edge, they are the poorest in one of the poorest countries in the world,” explained Joseph Feit, a representative of Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry (SSEJ), who has been working with the Ethiopian Jewish community for the past 30 years.

For the past few years, SSEJ has run programs through local organizations providing services such as medical care to children in Gondar, many of whom are chronically malnourished, summer camps, afternoon programs and adult education initiatives.

“About a month and a half ago I started to be very worried about the virus,” Feit pointed out explaining how the disease could bring catastrophe to the community. “Hygiene is a very nice idea, but they could not afford soap, nor they have access to running water. If we talk about social distancing, they are living in 6-8 people in one-room hovels, with no toilet and often no electricity.”

Feit pointed out that he started addressing different organizations to look for help, highlighting that in the past groups such as the Jewish Federation of North America or the American Joint Distribution Committee had not offered their assistance.

“In spite of our $750,000 annual budget, SSEJ has no oversight, no office in the US or Israel, only one employee in Ethiopia. This was clearly beyond our possibilities,” he said.

Some funds have since been provided by the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Mandel Foundation, who donated about $160,000 each as well as from some other donors. SSEJ was able to send food, soap, medical supplies such as masks and no-touch thermometers. They are also training a group of health care facilitators to teach people good practices. A second shipment of essential goods should be organized in the coming days.