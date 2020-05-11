The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Coronavirus: In Ethiopia, a vulnerable Jewish community risks disaster

"Even before the pandemic, the condition of people here was not good, we don’t have real houses and most of the community does not have a job, so you can only imagine what our present condition is…"

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 11, 2020 19:10
Children in Ethiopia awaiting immigration to Israel (photo credit: AARON KATSOF- COURTESY OF STRUGGLE TO SAVE ETHIOPIAN JEWRY (SSEJ))
Children in Ethiopia awaiting immigration to Israel
(photo credit: AARON KATSOF- COURTESY OF STRUGGLE TO SAVE ETHIOPIAN JEWRY (SSEJ))
In normal times, over a hundred people gather every Shabbat at the Hatikva Synagogue in Addis Abeba, the capital of Ethiopia. However, as cantor Baye Tesfa told The Jerusalem Post, the center has been closed for over a month as a measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak which is threatening a community already in a very vulnerable situation.
“Even before the pandemic, the condition of people here was not good, we don’t have real houses and most of the community does not have a job, so you can only imagine what our present condition is…” Tesfa explained.
“Of course, we are worried, we are completely exposed to the infection,” he added. “The situation in Ethiopia is getting bad.”

Outside the Hatikvah Synagogue in Gondar, Ethiopia (Credit: Courtesy of Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry (SSEJ)) Outside the Hatikvah Synagogue in Gondar, Ethiopia (Credit: Courtesy of Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry (SSEJ))
 
According to estimations, between 7,500 and 14,000 Jews currently live in Ethiopia, some 3,000 in Addis Abeba and the rest in the city of Gondar. Many are descendants of people who converted to Christianity and have returned to Jewish practice.
While the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stands at only 239, with five deaths, the dire condition of its health system and the almost complete lack of testing capacity suggests that a clear picture of the situation is not available. In the meantime, international health organizations warn that in Africa the worse is yet to come and the continent is awfully unprepared. According to a study by the Imperial College in London quoted by Reuters, Ethiopia has only 557 ventilators and might need over 9,000.
“This is a community already living on the edge, they are the poorest in one of the poorest countries in the world,” explained Joseph Feit, a representative of Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry (SSEJ), who has been working with the Ethiopian Jewish community for the past 30 years.
For the past few years, SSEJ has run programs through local organizations providing services such as medical care to children in Gondar, many of whom are chronically malnourished, summer camps, afternoon programs and adult education initiatives.
“About a month and a half ago I started to be very worried about the virus,” Feit pointed out explaining how the disease could bring catastrophe to the community. “Hygiene is a very nice idea, but they could not afford soap, nor they have access to running water. If we talk about social distancing, they are living in 6-8 people in one-room hovels, with no toilet and often no electricity.”
Feit pointed out that he started addressing different organizations to look for help, highlighting that in the past groups such as the Jewish Federation of North America or the American Joint Distribution Committee had not offered their assistance.
“In spite of our $750,000 annual budget, SSEJ has no oversight, no office in the US or Israel, only one employee in Ethiopia. This was clearly beyond our possibilities,” he said.
Some funds have since been provided by the Jewish Agency for Israel and the Mandel Foundation, who donated about $160,000 each as well as from some other donors. SSEJ was able to send food, soap, medical supplies such as masks and no-touch thermometers. They are also training a group of health care facilitators to teach people good practices. A second shipment of essential goods should be organized in the coming days.

Youth awaiting immigration to Israel practice social distancing outside the Hatikvah Synagogue in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (Credit: Courtesy of Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry (SSEJ))Youth awaiting immigration to Israel practice social distancing outside the Hatikvah Synagogue in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (Credit: Courtesy of Struggle to Save Ethiopian Jewry (SSEJ))
However, the definitive solution to the plight of Ethiopian Jews for which they have been waiting for years is the possibility to make aliyah and move to Israel, where the vast majority of them already have first degree relatives. Many of them have been waiting for as many as twenty years.
“In 2015 the government of Benjamin Netanyahu passed a unanimous resolution to bring the remaining Jews of Ethiopia to Israel by the end of 2020, yet this has not been implemented fully,” activist Alisa Bodner told the Post “Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz issued countless promises on this issue ahead of the elections. Especially with an imminent crisis, the Israeli government should not wait any longer to implement an action plan to airlift the remaining community members. Should a crisis strike, it will be a major stain on our government, knowing that it acted too late.”
Advocating for the step are also several prominent national religious rabbis, who urged the Israeli authorities to expedite the process and Jewish organization around the world to help. Among others sharing the appeal were Rabbi Yaakov Medan, head of Yeshivat Har Etzion, one of its founders, Rabbi Yoel Bin-Nun, Rabbi Re’em HaCohen, head of Yeshivat Otniel, former Knesset member and Yeshiva head at Maale Gilboa Rabbi Yehuda Gilad, former Education Minister Shai Piron and Tzohar founders Rabbi David Stav and Rabbi Yuval Cherlov.
“As the Ethiopian communities are under the threat of coronavirus, and forced into isolation in tight quarters of poverty and inadequacy and yearning to rejoin their families and nation, we call on the heads of state and Israeli society to sound their cry and return them to Zion,” read the open letter. “And we call upon Jewish relief organizations throughout the world to take all possible measures to protect these impoverished Jews from the ravages of this dreaded disease.”


Tags aliyah ethiopia ethiopian jews Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After coronavirus lockdown ends, it's an opportunity for a better normal By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
3 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
5 Researcher close to coronavirus breakthrough dead in murder-suicide
Medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, work in an intensive care unit for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the Franco-Britannique hospital in Levallois-Perret near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by