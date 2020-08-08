The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
David Goldfein, Jewish US Air Force chief, is stepping down

Goldfein, 60, stepped down as scheduled on Thursday.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
AUGUST 8, 2020 04:35
An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 hooks up to a catapult on the flight deck of U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, in this picture taken August 27, 2019 and released by U.S. Navy on August 27, 2019 (photo credit: MICHAEL SINGLEY/US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
An F/A-18E Super Hornet attached of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 hooks up to a catapult on the flight deck of U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf, in this picture taken August 27, 2019 and released by U.S. Navy on August 27, 2019
(photo credit: MICHAEL SINGLEY/US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
WASHINGTON  — Gen. David Goldfein, who for a time was in line to become the first Jewish chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has retired as Air Force chief.
Goldfein, 60, stepped down as scheduled on Thursday, The Washington Post reported.
James Mattis, the defense secretary in 2018, had tapped Goldfein to be the country’s next top uniformed military official. In December, just as President Donald Trump was falling out with Mattis over the president’s insistence on pulling US troops out of Syria, Trump instead named Mark Milley, then the army chief, to the role. Mattis quit in January 2019.
Goldfein was named to the top Air Force job by President Barack Obama in 2016.
In June, Goldfein took the unusual step of issuing a declaration on the police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, calling it a “national tragedy.”


