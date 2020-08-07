The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Delaware to require teaching of the Holocaust and genocide

The bill passed the state legislature unanimously.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
AUGUST 7, 2020 03:10
JEWS BEING transported by railway during the Holocaust. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
JEWS BEING transported by railway during the Holocaust.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The state of Delaware will require the teaching of a Holocaust curriculum in middle and high schools starting with the 2021-22 term.
A bill signed into law late last month by Gov. John Carney mandates that public schools implement curriculum on the Holocaust and genocide for students in grades 6 through 12. Each district can develop its own curriculum, according to the Delaware State News.
The Halina Wind Preston Holocaust Education Committee of the Jewish Federation of Delaware, an interfaith volunteer group comprised of Holocaust survivors and their families, Holocaust scholars, teachers, clergy and community advocates will provide guidance and resources, according to the report.
The bill passed the state legislature unanimously.
Ann Jaffe, a Holocaust survivor living in Delaware, participated in the signing via videoconference. She spoke to the House and Senate about her experiences and has regularly spoken at schools in the state for several decades.
“I am the last generation of first-hand witnesses, and I am 89-years-old. I am glad to know that when I will be gone, the schools will continue our work,” Jaffe said in a statement at the signing, WDEL reported. “The importance of teaching the Holocaust and about genocide in Delaware schools is great. How can we expect our children to remember and learn from history they did not know?”


