The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Di Fir Kashes? National Yiddish Theatre to co-present 'Third Seder' for Passover

"We hope this virtual offering will allow people from Melbourne to Manhattan an opportunity to incorporate songs or poems from our seder into their own family Passover celebrations."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
MARCH 19, 2021 11:11
Passover seder settings at the David Citadel Hotel. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Passover seder settings at the David Citadel Hotel.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Virtual Passover seders are back this year, but none will channel Yiddish theater quite like this. 
The Marlene Meyerson JCC in Manhattan along with the National Yiddish theatre Folsbiene are the forces behind the Third Seder, a Passover concert in Yiddish, which will premiere on March 27. This year, Passover falls on March 27, and will continue until April 3. 
The initiator behind the event is Rabbi Avram Mlotek, Yiddish activist and spiritual leader in Manhattan. 
"We hope this virtual offering will allow people from Melbourne to Manhattan an opportunity to incorporate songs or poems from our seder into their own family Passover celebrations," said Mlotek. "Though we can’t gather in person physically, we can still come together virtually."
Yiddish Klezmer and theater legends from all over the world will perform at the event, like Frank London from the US, Marilyn Lerner from Canada and Zisl Slepovitch from the US, Sarah Mlotek from Israel, and Sahsa Lurie from Germany, among others. 
Last year, the throes of the pandemic challenged the in-person aspect of the concert, so it was moved online, garnering massive success, drawing 20,000 views. 
"A year later, as we continue to battle the pandemic, a cast of brilliant Yiddish artists has once again been assembled to tell the story of the Jewish People," Mlotek said, "its moments of liberation from bondage, its resilience in the face of inquisitions and pogroms, its resistance to the genocide of the Holocaust, its continued determination to flourish as a nation in Israel, and as a culture around the world."
The virtual Third Seder will be only two years old this year, but the tradition of leading a Yiddish-centered seder when nearing Passover dates back to the 1960s, organized by the Workers Circle. 
Holocaust survivors came together at the time to enliven and revive the language of their parents and communities. 
The chief organizer of the Third Seder when it first began was Mlotek's grandfather, Joseph. 
The Folksbiene is over a century old, and has claimed its place in the canon of the Manhattan Yiddish theater scene. 
Their Yiddish run of Fiddler on the Roof, Fidler Afn Dakh, began in the National Yiddish Theatre Folsbiene in 2018, moving to the off-Broadway Stage 42 a year later.
The performance has received critical acclamation. 
"Telling the story with Yiddish songs and poetry brings our history alive," Mlotek said. 
Zalmen Mlotek, musical director for Fiddler on the Roof, will take charge of the concert. 
Watch / Sign up for the event here, and view it live on Facebook


Tags Passover theater yiddish yiddish in israel COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's election campaigns lack the big ideas of the past

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Why Israel’s anti-vax party is a cautionary tale

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert: Merav Michaeli is the change Israel needs in 2021

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by