Employers may ban religious symbols in the workplace, top EU court rules

In its ruling, the court cited the need to preserve an atmosphere of “neutrality” in the workplace, adding that any workplace ban must correspond to a genuine “need” by employers.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
AUGUST 21, 2021 04:47
A Star of David necklace. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A Star of David necklace.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
(JTA) — Employers may forbid workers from wearing religious clothes or symbols on the job, a top European Union court ruled, spurring protest by Muslim and Jewish groups.
The ruling last month by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg “is a step backward from religious freedoms,” Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Friday. Its full text was published last week.
The decision, which reaffirms and expands on a 2017 ruling by the same tribunal, was on claims by two Muslim women in Germany whose employers banned them from wearing headscarves to work. They sued their employers — a German court referred the case to the EU court based on the precedent.
“This is basically a ruling that says it’s OK for employers to tell Muslim women not to wear headscarves, but the implications are broader and extend to Jewish women, Jewish men wearing a kippah and Christians wearing a cross pendant,” Goldschmidt said.
The Star of David is seen on the facade of a synagogue in Paris France, December 10, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)The Star of David is seen on the facade of a synagogue in Paris France, December 10, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES)
The rabbi said he was not aware of current work disputes of this kind involving Jews.
In its ruling, the court cited the need to preserve an atmosphere of “neutrality” in the workplace, adding that any workplace ban must correspond to a genuine “need” by employers.
Many advocates of steps to limit the wearing of religious symbols in public argue it is designed as a response to political Islam.
IGMG, an organization in Germany for people of Turkish descent, criticized the ruling as “unconstitutional.”


