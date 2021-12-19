The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Entry ban on Diaspora Jews ‘moral disgrace’ says South African chief rabbi

Goldstein made his remarks as Israel is set to add more countries to its red list.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 19:19
South Africa’s Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein. (photo credit: Courtesy)
South Africa’s Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Chief Rabbi of South Africa Dr. Warren Goldstein has branded Israel’s border closure to foreign Jews “a moral disgrace” and said that country must reverse the ban or risk long-term damage to the country’s relationship with Diaspora Jews. 
The rabbi said that Israel’s draconian entry regulations were dividing families and were undermining the very reason for the state’s existence, to be a state for the Jewish people. 
Goldstein made his remarks as Israel is set to add more countries to its red list, including the US with the largest Jewish community in the world outside of Israel, making it almost impossible for foreign nationals from the countries to visit the Jewish state, or for Israelis to visit them. 
Many olim [immigrants] in Israel have grown increasingly frustrated with the tight entry regulations for foreign nationals which have restricted the ability of their relatives to visit the country, while Israelis have been able to freely visit countries, not on the red list. 
Poor implementation of the exceptions for the entry ban that do exist and the hostile treatment of some incoming foreign nationals by Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority has caused further problems.
Jewish Diaspora women arriving in Israel (credit: MOMENTUM)Jewish Diaspora women arriving in Israel (credit: MOMENTUM)
“The Israeli travel ban is doing serious damage to relations between the State of Israel and Diaspora Jewry,” said Goldstein. 
“It’s causing terrible human suffering, it’s dividing families, people cant come for family celebrations or to just their relatives,” continued the rabbi.
He said that the “heartlessness of these policies” was demonstrated when friends of the family of Eli Kay who was slain in a terror attack last month, came from South Africa to support the family and were barred from entry to the country after the entry regulations changed while they were in the air en route, and were forced to violate Shabbat when the Population Authority forcibly boarded them on a plane out of the country on Friday afternoon.
Goldstein, together with other senior rabbis in South Africa, sent a letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett strongly objecting to the incident but says he did not receive a reply. 
The rabbi said the government must not jeopardize the health of its citizens, but that it has to apply the same rules to Israeli passport holders as other Jews. 
“By doing what it is doing the government is saying ‘you are not part of us, we are not part of you, and our borders are locked to you’,” said Goldstein.
“Its a moral disgrace, and cannot be defended on grounds of medical safety. 
“The future sustainability and success of Israel depend on if it fulfills the reason for its existence, that is to be a Jewish state. If you violate the Jewish identity of the Jewish state, if you take away its reason for being, that is a strategic threat to the State of Israel.”
Added the rabbi “They have no moral or spiritual right to deny Jews entry into the Land of Israel.”
Goldstein said some in his community who are “proud Zionists” feel “totally alienated by the actions of the Israeli government, and said that the persistent entry bans for Diaspora Jews was damaging the relationship between the Jewish state and its brethren abroad.
“You can’t have a situation in which Israelis have all the privileges, Diaspora Jews have nothing, and then afterwards go back to normal as if nothing happened,” said the rabbi. 
He noted that Bennett recently wrote to the Jewish Federations of North America saying he “deeply regrets” the pain caused to Diaspora Jews by the travel bans but said that regret requires change and that the government is still yet to change its policies as a reflection of its regret. 
“The consequences, if nothing is changed, will start to emerge over the coming months and years, because the relationship has been changed. 
“You can’t fundamentally change the relationship between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora and then expect everything will proceed as usual.”


Tags Israel diaspora jews diaspora Warren Goldstein
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miss Universe: Israel has no time for PR amid Omicron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Dov Moran

How entrepreneurs should deal with regret - opinion

 By DOV MORAN
Amotz Asa-El

What happened to Donald Trump? - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Landlord sues after discovering realtor in apartment with lover
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by