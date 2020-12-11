Euro-Asian Jewish leaders meet with Rivlin on reissue of Jabotinsky book

The year 2020 is an important one for disciples and admirers of Ze’ev Jabotinsky as it marks the 140th anniversary of his birth in 1880 and the 80th anniversary of his death in 1940. To mark the occasion, the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress (EAJC) republished the famous collection of Feuilletons by Jabotinsky - the first reprint of the collection since its initial publication in 1922 in Berlin. Jabotinsky's Feuilletons is a collection of sparkling writings about Jews and the Jewish people, about Russia and Jewish life, and much more.The book was presented on Tuesday to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the President's House in Jerusalem, by EAJC President Dr. Mikhael Mirilashvili, EAJC director-general Dr. Haim Ben Yakov, and EAJC treasurer Menachem Bushuev.During the meeting, the Israeli president thanked the leaders of the EAJC for the presented publications and noted the unique literary and lyrical talent of Jabotinsky, as well as his contribution to the "upbringing and encouragement of Jewish brothers to rebirth, greatness and freedom."
"The collection of Feuilletons, republished almost a century after its last publication, is of particular importance," said Rivlin, adding that "it makes the best publicistic works of Jabotinsky more accessible among Russian-speaking Jews."The president continued, "Jabotinsky's teachings fit perfectly with the most important activities of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, focused on helping Jews of the former Soviet Union and encouraging Jewish identification, Zionist awareness and repatriation to Israel."
Rivlin was also informed about a large-scale study of the Jewish population of the post-Soviet countries, initiated by the EAJC.
The head of the EAJC thanked President Rivlin for the warm welcome and expressed hope that the books will arouse interest among the readers, stressing that "despite the pandemic, the Congress does not stop its activities." "The EAJC has been supporting various educational and cultural projects for many years, and we will continue doing so in the future," said Mirilashvili.The EAJC leadership team consists of prominent philanthropists and public figures, many of whom are familiar with the activities of the Jewish communities and organizations in the Euro-Asian region.