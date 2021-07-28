The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Event recognizes, honors the departments that encourage aliyah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 28, 2021 17:13
(photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
The World Zionist’s Organization’s Department for the Encouragement of Aliyah held an event honoring the authorities encouraging immigration to Israel. The event was coordinated in collaboration with the Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption and took place today, Wednesday, the 19th of Av 5781, July 28 2021, for the second year in a row.
Against the backdrop of dealing with global influences on immigration to Israel and the anticipation of increasing immigration in the coming years, the World Zionist Organization held an event awarding medals of excellence and appreciation to local and regional authorities in Israel that encourage immigration.
"In 2021, we are witnessing a huge demand for the opening of immigration files," said The chairman of the World Zionist Organization and the acting chairman of the Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel. "The data we have shows a jump of over 120% in the opening of immigration portfolios compared to the years 2019 and 2020 and that means a lot.
"It seems that the global crisis that befell us all is encouraging Jews from the Diaspora to realize their dream and explore possibilities of moving their lives to the State of Israel, their natural home," he added. "The cities and local authorities here in Israel are natural partners in encouraging immigration and providing a real sense of home for those considering immigrating to Israel. Zionism is alive, existing and vibrant and aliyah is an integral part of it."
The event concluded a three-month phase, in which local authorities of all sizes were called upon to present their work to encourage aliyah at the local level before a panel of judges.
"The World Zionist Organization and local authorities are an integral part of the Aliyah and Absorption process. Upon starting this post, I made it very clear that whoever is involved with Aliyah and encourages immigration is a partner of mine and the office I run," said the Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Sheta. "You are the executioners in the field and your presence at many intersections is critical and for that you deserve a lot of appreciation.
"I intend to create even more ties and strengthen partnerships in order to optimize the process of immigration and absorption as much as possible," she added. "These days we are facing a big wave of immigration, so this deep partnership, based on trust and appreciation, is necessary in order to be more successful in the task of absorbing immigrants.”
Out of many dozens of candidates, nine outstanding authorities were selected, including Ashkelon, Gush Etzion, Tiberias, Acre, Ramla, Beer Sheva, Arad, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and 20 authorities received awards. In addition, six organizations were honored for their activities to encourage aliyah, including Keren L’Yedidut, Nefesh B'nefesh, the Association of Immigrant Organizations, Gevahim, and TELFELD. Arad’s mayor, Mayor Nisan Ben-Hamo spoke on behalf of the selected cities.
The awarding of the Medals of Excellence was attended by the Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Yaakov Hagoel, Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Sheta, Head of the Department of Encouraging Immigration in the World Zionist Organization, Marina Rosenberg-Koritny, the President of Keren L’Yedidut, Yael Eckstein, CEO of Nefesh B’nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, mayors and department heads, deputies, CEO’s and other public figures.
“Aliyah strengthens the State of Israel on the one hand and preserves the Jewish people on the other. Mayors and locals authorities are integral partners in realizing the Zionist dream," said Head of the Department of Encouraging Aliyah at the World Zionist Organization Marina Rosenberg-Koritny. "Thanks to their actions to encourage aliyah, they give hope to immigrants and a desire to succeed and promote education, culture, knowledge and initiatives while strengthening our homeland."


