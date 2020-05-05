Famous US Jewish deli Russ & Daughters donates food to COVID-19 workers

New York City's famed Jewish deli Russ & Daughters, a family-operated store located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, which also has other locations, has been providing food to US medical workers working on the front lines of the coronvirus pandemic afflicting the country, as a means to lift morale, according to a report released on Haaretz on Saturday.

The century-old store, known for its bagels with lox and cream cheese and its rugelach (Jewish pastry), has continued as a central part of the history of New York City, motivating its managers to aid health care workers amid the pandemic.

As a part of a partnership with The Imagine Society, joining in their #FoodforFearless campaign, Russ & Daughters' bakery in Brooklyn has provided kosher food to medical staff and homeless people throughout the city.

Last week, Russ & Daughters gave fifty boxes of meals to Rego Park Senior Healthcare in Queens, in addition to another 50 boxes delievered to the Church of the Ascension on the Upper West Side.

The bakery also gained support from King Arthur Flour, an American supplier of flour, ingredients, baking mixes, cookbooks and baked goods, with its #ForGoodnessBakes program, to provide addition meals to medical workers battling the coronvirus.