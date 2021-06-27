Firework explodes outside synagogue in Queens, New York

A firework was thrown out a van and went off outside a synagogue in the Queens borough of New York City on Friday, promoting the New York Police Department to launch an investigation, the NYPD announced on Twitter.
(1/2) The NYPD is investigating an incident at 8233 Lefferts Blvd. in Queens. The incident appears to be a dispute between an individual on the street and two individuals in a van. It appears that the van tossed a firework onto the sidewalk which was set off as they drove away. pic.twitter.com/gtXbCHPdH9— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 26, 2021
"[The noise from the firework] dissipated in a few minutes - in a few seconds - but it was really loud. I'm on the floor and the windows kind of raddled, but he got really scared," neighbor Chris Beck said, according to local ABC affiliate WABC. "It was a second, but it was a huge bang - way louder than a car backfiring. My wife and I rushed to the window because you could feel it. An explosion that you could feel inside."
Despite its proximity to a synagogue in the heavily Jewish Kew Gardens neighborhood, the NYPD does not believe the incident was antisemitic in nature. Rather, it appears to have been a dispute between the people in the van and someone on the street, according to the NYPD Twitter.
No injuries were reported. But despite this, people in the neighborhood were instructed to keep away from the scene of the incident, according to WABC.
