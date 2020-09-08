The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
First Hebrew class opened in west China: Bridge between cultures

"I told the children that language is the truest and most substantial bridge that exists between cultures, between people."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 13:54
China Israel flags (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
China Israel flags
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The first Hebrew studies option in western China opened at a high school in Chengdu on Monday.
Ran Peleg, Consul General of Israel to West China, was present at a ceremony marking the opening of the course and gave an introductory class about Israel and the Hebrew language to the 51 students who signed up.
"This is considered the hardest out of all the electives, but it's the most special," said one student, Peleg wrote on Facebook.
 
The students received textbooks and pins for the young diplomats club of Israel's consulate in Chengdu.
"I told the children that language is the truest and most substantial bridge that exists between cultures, between people," wrote Peleg. "They should learn it well and then in the future they can be this bridge."
During the ceremony on Monday, an olive tree was planted "as a symbol of the ancient peace and friendship between the people," added Peleg.


