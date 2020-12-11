Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Grammy-winner Kurstin release Hanukkah series

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Grammy-winning music producer Greg Kurstin will be rolling out a series of eight songs - written by Jewish artists - and release them one-by-one across the eight nights of Hanukkah.The series, titled the "Hanukkah Sessions," will be in lieu of a Christmas theme this year to highlight the Jewish holiday."Hi, I’m Greg Kurstin and I’m Jewish. And I’m Dave Grohl. I’m not Jewish, but this year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah — for you, so we hope you enjoy," the two said in a video announcing the initiative.Grohl and Kurstin announced the upcoming Hanukkah Sessions via the Foo Fighters' official twitter account on Thursday - using some debateable Yiddish."With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses... we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims," the Foo Fighters said.