Former ambassador Ron Dermer joins JINSA think tank

Dermer served as ambassador to the US from 2013 to 2021, with the transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords taking place during his tenure.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 21, 2021 10:57
Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Former ambassador to the US Ron Dermer joined The Jewish Institute for National Security of America as a distinguished fellow at its Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy, the think tank announced on Tuesday.
Dermer will focus on strengthening the alliance between Israel and the US, addressing the threat posed by Iran, regional opportunities following the Abraham Accords and combatting efforts to weaken Israel.
Dermer served as ambassador to the US from 2013 to 2021, with the transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem and the signing of the Abraham Accords taking place during his tenure.
JINSA works to educate congressional, military and civilian national security decision makers on American defense and strategic interests, with a focus on the Middle East and relations with Israel.
“Like Israel, JINSA punches well beyond its weight," Dermer said concerning his joining JINSA. "It is an invaluable resource in both thinking about the strategic challenges facing the United States and Israel and in crafting policies that can meet those challenges. From formulating policies that would effectively confront the danger of a nuclear Iran to advocating for a US-Israel mutual defense treaty to making the case for prepositioning US weapons in Israel, Mike Makovsky and his colleagues at JINSA have done incredible work. I look forward to partnering with JINSA on developing ways to further strengthen the unique alliance been America and Israel and advance peace and security in the Middle East.”
Michael Makovsky, JINSA's president and CEO, said he was "thrilled" to have Dermer join the organization.
"As one of the leading foreign policy minds and practitioners of his generation, who has so much knowledge and has been so influential on a range of issues critical to US-Israel relations, Ron will help make JINSA an even more important resource in Washington and Jerusalem, and in the policy debate across the United States," he said. "He is also a real mensch, a longtime friend, and it will be a real pleasure for me personally to work more closely with him.”


Tags United States ron dermer think tank
