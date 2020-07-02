The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Frankfurt Jewish president and official want MP to resign from BDS group

Green Party MP Omid Nouripour sought to sanction Jewish products from West Bank in 2013

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JULY 2, 2020 20:34
Uwe Becker (photo credit: CDU-KREISVERBAND FRANKFURT)
Uwe Becker
(photo credit: CDU-KREISVERBAND FRANKFURT)
The walls are closing in on the controversial foreign policy spokesman for the German Green Party Omid Nouripour after the president of Frankfurt’s Jewish community and the commissioner to combat antisemitism in the state of Hesse covering Nouripour’s election district urged him to resign from an allegedly pro-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) antisemitic organization.
Nouripour’s election district is located in the city of Frankfurt in the state of Hesse and he is on the advisory board of the German-Palestinian Society (DPG), an organization that advocates the BDS campaign against the Jewish state.
“If the DPG does not officially distance itself from BDS and declare that it rejects BDS, Mr. Nouripour should also resign from his position on the advisory board,“ Uwe Becker, the commissioner of the Hessian federal state government for Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism, told The Jerusalem Post by email on Monday.
When asked about Becker’s comment, Salomon Korn, the president of Frankfurt’s roughly 7,000-member Jewish community, told the Post by email “I agree with Mr. Becker’s statement.”
The one-two punch of Becker and Korn against Nouripour, who has denied his BDS activity, is a dramatic setback for him and his party which have been embroiled in antisemitism scandals over the years.
Bastian Zander, a spokesman for the party of Becker, the Christian Democratic Union in the state of Hesse, told the Post that it subscribes to Becker’s call for Nouripour to abandon his post at the DPG.
In an email obtained by the Post, Nouripour wrote “I am definitely not a member of a BDS organization. For heaven’s sake, why would I support such a shabby initiative like BDS?”
Nouripuor appears to be hiding behind a technical language interpretation. While he is on the advisory board of the BDS entity, he claims he is not a member. Nouripour refused to answer numerous Post queries, including whether he deceived the German public and German Jews about his role on the advisory board of a major BDS organization.
The DPG continues to support BDS and has consistently refused to abandon its position for BDS. The organization declined to answer multiple Post queries. In late June, the DPG sent a letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel urging her to sanction Israel by suspending the “EU-Israel Association Agreement.”
The agreement covers such areas as political dialogue, economic development, and free trade arrangements. It is unclear if Nouripour played a role in approving the BDS letter to Merkel. Nazih Musharbash, the president of the DPG, has declined to answer Post press queries.
Becker did note that “I have seen [Nouripour] as someone who has clearly positioned himself against BDS. According to my information, Mr. Nouripour advocated intensively on the part of the Green Party for the anti-BDS decision of the German Bundestag—what is to be commended.” Korn also agrees with the statement from Becker.
The Bundestag classified BDS as antiemitic movement in 2019.
Nouripour, however, has faced criticism over the years for his role in implementing a 2013 BDS initiative in the Bundestag. The anti-Israel measure called for the labeling of Jewish products from the disputed West Bank territory.
Sacha Stawski, a German Jew who lives in Frankfurt and oversees the I Like Israel organization, told the Post that “I also take the clear position that the MPs concerned should immediately give up their membership in the DPG and should clearly distance themselves from the organization, as well as from BDS.”
Two additional alleged anti-Israel MPs are on the board of the DPG. Christina Buchholz from the Left Party who has defended the “resistance” of the terrorist entities Hamas and Hezbollah against the Jewish state.
When asked about the MPs on the advisory board of the BDS group, the spokeswoman for Israel’s embassy in Berlin, Shir Gideon, told the Post that “At the moment we do not wish to comment.”
Social Democratic Party MP Aydan Özoguz is also on the board.
Stawski, who is also the editor-in-chief of Honestly Concerned, a media watchdog group that monitors antisemitism in the German media, said that “there is nothing to prevent MPs from being committed to the interests of the Palestinian people, but not at the expense of Israel's right to exist, or from an organization that does not clearly distance itself from BDS - or even terrorism. The DPG clearly acts against the anti-BDS decision of the Bundestag, as well as in contrast to the Germany’s expressed raison d'être for Israel’s security,which therefore explicitly excludes membership for all MPs [in a BDS group].”
The DPG declined to tell the Post if it considers the jihadi movements Hamas and Hezbollah to be terrorist entities.
Charlotte Knobloch, a Holocaust survivor and president of Munich’s Jewish community, told the Post in late May that the three members of the Bundestag should resign from the DPG because the organization supports the BDS campaign against Israel. “All true democrats ought to follow in der Beek’s example and leave the DPG advisory board,” Knobloch said.
She was referring to the Free Democratic Party MP Olaf in der Beek who resigned from the advisory board of  DPG in May because the organization would not reject BDS. Neo-Nazi parties such as The Third Way, the NPD and the Right support BDS.
German Jews and German-Iranian dissidents have urged Nouripour to take the high moral road and resign from the DPG. The Green Party faced allegations of mainstreaming antisemitism in Germany after its Vice President Claudia Roth zealously embraced the Iranian regime Holocaust denier Ali Larijani. Larijani, the former speaker of Iran’s pseudo parliament, has urged the obliteration of the Jewish state. The Post reached out to Green Party leaders Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock about Nouripour’s alleged BDS activity.Orit Arfa contributed reporting to this article.


Tags germany bds Anti-Israel antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Time to take Army out of Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by