The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Freed journalist Danny Fenster celebrates personal Hanukkah miracle

Danny Fenster, the journalist freed from Myanmar on November 15th, will be honored in his native Detroit’s Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony on Sunday.

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 01:54
American journalist Danny Fenster, who was released from prison on Monday after negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta in Myanmar, embraces his mother Rose after arriving at JFK International airport in New York. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
American journalist Danny Fenster, who was released from prison on Monday after negotiations between former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson and the ruling military junta in Myanmar, embraces his mother Rose after arriving at JFK International airport in New York.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Hanukkah will see Jews worldwide celebrate a series of “miracles” – from the improbable victory of the undermanned Maccabee army against the Greeks to the oil used to light the "Menorah” in the Jewish Temple lasting a miraculous eight days rather than one day.
But for Danny Fenster, the journalist freed from Myanmar on November 15th after being detained and ultimately sentenced to eleven years in prison for allegedly covering ongoing protests in the Southeast Asian country, there is an additional miracle to be celebrated this holiday – his unthinkable release from jail.
Fenster will be honored in his native Detroit’s Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony, “Menorah in the D,” this Sunday night – the first of eight nights of the Jewish festival of lights.
“We were following the case closely and praying for Danny,” Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice president of Chabad of Michigan, told Chabad.org. “Danny experienced his own Chanukah miracle, and the Detroit community is overjoyed to welcome his home.”
The 37-year-old was among the dozens of local journalists detained after a coup by the Myanmar military Junta in February. The editor for the online publication Frontier Myanmar, Fenster was charged with breaching unlawful association and encouraging dissent against the military. He was also set to stand trial on additional charges of sedition and terrorism – charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Fenster was sentenced to eleven years on November 12th, 2021, nine months after his initial detainment. The organizers originally planned on dedicating a light to Fenster as he sat in prison nearly 10,000 miles away – “but then the miracle happened,” Rabbi Shemtov said.
Three days after his sentencing – a low point for the Fenster family, who had advocated for his release throughout the process – Myanmar unexpectedly released Fenster on humanitarian grounds. Fenster’s release was negotiated by former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson.
New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson poses for a picture with American journalist Danny Fenster following his release from prison in Myanmar. (credit: RICHARDSON CENTER/via REUTERS ) New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson poses for a picture with American journalist Danny Fenster following his release from prison in Myanmar. (credit: RICHARDSON CENTER/via REUTERS )
Richardson, who has built a reputation for his diplomatic work, has advocated for the release of prisoners in North Korea and has visited the secluded nation several times. A former US ambassador to the United Nations, Richardson said he had conducted face-to-face negotiations with Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of Myanmar's “Tatmadaw” military junta, in order to secure Fenster’s release.
On February 1st, 2021, Myanmar’s military junta staged a coup against Myanmar’s National League for Democracy (NLD), the ruling party in parliament. Protests followed the coup, and as the military disproportionately used violent force to quell protests – at least 818 people were killed in the first few months of unrest, per estimates – demonstrators escalated their tactics, with the conflict escalating into what could now be classified as a civil war. Myanmar state media reported that at least 406 junta informants had been killed between February 1st and October 7th in targeted attacks by resistance forces.
Myanmar has had a tumultuous history between the military and parliament since their independence in 1948, with the nation alternating between democratic parliamentary rule and military rule, known as stratocracy. The 2015 election of Au Sang Suu Kyi’s NLD party, however, was seen as a turning point in Myanmar’s hopes for long-lasting democracy. Suu Kyi is Myanmar’s foremost democratic figure and a former Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She was under house arrest during more than 15 years of her political career, and after seemingly helping Myanmar embrace democracy, she was once again detained by the military regime amid the coup.
Fenster, who denied wrongdoing in all charges brought against him by the junta against him, released a statement to Chabad.org in which he said he is “completely overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve received from my home community over the last several months.”
“I always understood that something was happening back home – that my name was popping up in so many people’s prayers – but I had no idea of the extent of that support until I came home and saw it with my own eyes. The mission is to take the light of this community, which got me over to the other side, and to spread it to others still struggling, so they can get over it, too,” Fenster concluded.


Tags protests myanmar coup Aung San Suu Kyi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by