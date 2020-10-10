French group raises funds for flooded town that hid Jews during Holocaust

The National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism, or BNVCA, has collected $1,500 for the people of St Martin de Vesubie, where multiple homes were destroyed in a flash flood on Oct. 2.

In 1943, some 300 Jewish families were hidden in St. Martin de Vesubie, a small community near the Italian border. Most were apprehended anyway and sent to their deaths by the Nazis and their Italian allies.

“BNVCA remembers the courage and solidarity that resulted in hundreds of Jewish refugees being sheltered during World War II at St. Martin de Vesubie,” BNVCA wrote in a statement.

