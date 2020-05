Gap is selling a ‘camp shirt’ that looks like an Auschwitz uniform

The gray- and white-striped pattern on the collared button-down T-shirt is one of many being offered by the clothing retailer for the “camp shirt.”

The company said it is investigating.

“Gap Inc. is deeply committed to ensuring our customers are treated with respect and dignity,” Annie Lee, a Gap spokesperson, wrote in an email Thursday to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “We are investigating this matter urgently and will get back to you.”

This is not the first time a clothing store has sold apparel reminiscent of concentration camp uniforms. Last year, a luxury fashion house based in Spain stopped selling an $1,840 outfit that looked like the uniform. In 2014, the clothing chain Zara apologized for selling a striped shirt with a yellow Star of David on the chest. In 2007, Zara also apologized for selling a handbag featuring embroidered swastikas.

Gap is selling a shirt with a design that looks similar to the uniforms worn by Nazi concentration camp inmates.