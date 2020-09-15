General Zionists Confederation sings co-op deal with Hanor Hazioni

The "Confederation of General Zionists," a faction at the World Zionist Congress , the Jewish organization that has promoted the idea of Zionism since its founding in 1897, signed a cooperation agreement with HaNoar HaTzioni (the Liberal Center for Zionist Youth movement).

The two organizations joined forces ahead of the World Zionist Congress, set to take place in Jerusalem in October, and will send 35 representatives to the congress.

The world's largest gathering of Zionists will happen this year online, for the first time since 1897, the year of its inception in Basel, Switzerland, by Theodor Herzl

Considered to be the only democratic body that represents Jews from around the world and provides a platform for decision-making, the congress provides an opportunity to outline policies and to elect the officials who will run Israel's national institutions, including the Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), the United Israel Appeal (Keren Hayesod) and others.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist David Yaari, who is a leading figure at the congress, said that "one of the great challenges of our generation that must be on the congress’s agenda is how to strengthen the connection between Israel and Diaspora Jewry."

The new cooperation agreement might be just that: an attempt to bring closer together world Jewry and Israel's youth.

