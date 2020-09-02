Genesis Prize, SNC to dedicate funds to COVID-19 tech solutions

Genesis Prize laureate Natan Sharansky, the Genesis Prize Foundation and Start-Up Nation Central on Wednesday jointly released a call to Israeli tech companies, hubs, and R and D centers to present the most promising tech solutions for the global COVID-19 reality.Winners of the competition will be announced at a festive event to be held in November 2020, and will be invited to donate their prizes to NGOs or nonprofits of their choice working to mitigate the consequences of COVID-19, including those helping especially vulnerable populations.

The Genesis Prize, dubbed by Time magazine as the “Jewish Nobel Prize,” honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values. Continuing the tradition of Genesis Prize laureates, Sharansky chose to donate his $1 million prize award to the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Laureate in recognition of his life-long advocacy for human rights, democracy, service to the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

Continuing the tradition of Genesis Prize laureates, Sharansky chose to donate his $1 million Prize award to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As part of his Genesis Prize theme, Sharansky believes that shining the spotlight on the role of Israeli technology can make an impact in addressing this global challenge.

Sharansky and the Genesis Prize Foundation joined forces with Start-Up Nation Central, an independent nonprofit organization with a mission of strengthening the Israeli hi-tech industry. According to SNC’s Corona Tech Israel website, more than 300 Israeli tech companies have developed solutions to fight COVID-19 or help people impacted by it. These start-ups work in a range of fields and can help governments, industries, medical centers and healthcare providers across the globe.

Start-ups and tech entities are invited to apply here

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Sharansky, the 2020 Genesis Prize laureate, said: “The creative and innovative spirit demonstrated by the Israeli hi-tech industry during the COVID-19 crisis is a source of hope and pride. I call upon more companies to join the effort out of human solidarity and mutual accountability. The needs are substantial and there’s a lot to be done.”

“Israel has ample experience in responding to existential challenges with creative and trailblazing solutions. This experience is proving handy in helping the world fight the spread and implications of COVID-19,” said Prof. Eugene Kandel, CEO of Start-Up Nation Central. “We are excited to collaborate with the Genesis Prize Foundation and shine a light on over 300 Israeli companies that have set out to fight the Coronavirus, paying special attention to those most adversely affected by the pandemic.”

“To help others in a time of crisis is a traditional Jewish value”, said Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation. “This year, the Genesis Prize highlights those Israelis who rose to the global challenge to combat the pandemic — like the 2020 Genesis Prize Laureate Natan Sharansky, who donated his $1million award to fighting COVID-19 in Israel and abroad. In this spirit, together with our partners at Start-Up Nation Central, we look forward to shining the spotlight on Israeli high-tech companies that are making a globally significant advances against this disease. The winners will direct their cash awards to Israeli charities of their choice, creating a virtuous circle of tzedakah".