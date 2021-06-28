Genesis Prize to expand engagement with embattled French-Jewish community

The Genesis Prize Foundation has announced the appointment of Maurice Lévy, a prominent figure in the global communications industry, to its Advisory Board. Lévy served for 30 years as the CEO of Publicis Groupe, during which he transformed the French agency into the 3rd largest communications group in the world, operating in more than 100 countries. He is currently the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe.

“We are pleased to welcome Maurice Lévy to our distinguished Advisory Board,” said co-founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to Genesis as we continue to expand the reach of the Genesis Prize, aiming to engage an even greater share of global Jewry with our philanthropic initiatives. This is especially important in France, home of the world’s third-largest Jewish community, which is facing growing and often violent forms of antisemitism.”

Born in Morocco, Lévy cites his grandfather, who was a rabbi, as his greatest inspiration. His parents were engaged against Franco’s fascist regime and had to escape from Spain. A lifelong advocate of peace between Israelis and Palestinians, Lévy is the Chairman of the International Board of the Peres Center for Peace and a recipient of the Center’s Peace and Innovation Award. He is also Chairman of the Board of the Pasteur-Weizmann Institute. Mr. Lévy is a co-founder of the French Brain Institute (ICM). He has been honored with numerous distinctions for his contributions to media, business leadership, tolerance, and peace. Maurice Lévy is Commandeur of the French Légion d’Honneur and Grand Officier of the Ordre National du Mérite.

Maurice Lévy declared: “I am very honored and pleased to join the Genesis Prize Advisory Board. What I like about this award is not only that it recognizes personalities for their contribution to society in various forms, but more importantly, that the money allocated is used for social works. Thus, at a time when a wave of antisemitism is rising almost everywhere, it is important to give the Jewish community a sense of appreciation and recognition. By contributing to the commitment of the French-speaking Jewish community to support this beautiful initiative and its social works, I feel that I am being useful, and I hope to help bring the communities of the children of the Republic closer together.”

The annual $1 million Genesis Prize, dubbed the “Jewish Nobel” by TIME magazine, honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values.

This article was written in cooperation with the Genesis Prize Foundation.

