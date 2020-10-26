Germany expands pension access for Romanian, Bulgarian holocaust survivors

Survivors who fled from these cities and were born up to and including 1937 are entitled to a social pension from Germany for work done in the open ghetto without coercion.

The new open ghetto cities from Romania recognized on the list include: Dorohoi, Brasov, Arad, Ploiesti, Platicz, Timisoara, Bohush, Hush, Braila, Deva, Sibiu, Suceava, Klercy, Torda, Targo Formus, Lugoj, Ilya, and Pudu Ilui.

The new open ghetto cities from Bulgaria recognized on the list include: Dobrich, Kazanlek, Kardzhali, Lovech, Nebrkop, Nikopol, Popovo, Preslav, Provadia, Targovishte, and Yambol.

The widows or widowers of survivors who escaped the cities listed above (as well as of all the former European ghettos) have been entitled to a monthly pension for life. If the widow/widower has already died, the right passes to the second generation - the children of the survivor. The second generation can receive one grant for the period from July 1, 1997, until the day of the survivor's death.

To receive a German pension as a widow, widower or second-generation descendant of a Holocaust survivor from the aforementioned cities, the following conditions must be met (widows only need to meet conditions 1 and 3 and second generation should meet the three conditions together):

1. The deceased survivor was born before 1936 and never applied for German social security.

2. The survivor and/or his widow died after June 27, 2002. A second generation may be able to receive the pension if the survivor who was in the ghetto died before 2002, but their spouse died after).

3. The survivor submitted an application to the National Insurance Institute in Israel for an old-age pension after April 1, 1975.

A monthly allowance from Israel for Romanians who do not yet receive a monthly or three-month allowance is available for Holocaust survivors living in Israel who do not yet receive a monthly allowance from either Israel, Germany, or a three-month allowance from the Article 2 Fund are entitled to a monthly allowance from Israel, provided they were alive during the war in Romania as children (born before July 1945).

It is important to understand - this right is not relevant to the second generation but only to survivors who are alive today and currently either receive only an annual grant or still receive nothing.

Holocaust survivors from Romanian cities recognized as ghettos are also eligible to receive money via the Article 2 Fund of the Claims Conference, which pays 1,540 euros every 3 months.