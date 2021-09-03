The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Greece appoints health minister who defended his antisemitic father

The elder Plevris appeared to advocate for keeping Auschwitz, the former Nazi death camp, “in good condition,” allegedly for the day it would again serve to kill Jews.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 06:01
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020. (photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
A Greek national flag flutters as people visit a beach, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Athens, Greece, April 28, 2020.
(photo credit: GORAN TOMASEVIC/REUTERS)
Greece has appointed a health minister who defended the antisemitic writings of his father in court more than a decade ago.
Thanos Plevris, who was named to his post as part of a government reshuffle, said Wednesday in a statement that he did not mean to offend anyone with his 2009 defense.
In a statement that day, the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece called on Plevris to apologize for defending his father and distance himself publicly from his father’s antisemitic rhetoric.
Constantinos Plevris was appealing his conviction for incitement to hatred for passages he wrote in his book titled The Jews: The Whole Truth. The elder Plevris appeared to advocate for keeping Auschwitz, the former Nazi death camp, “in good condition,” allegedly for the day it would again serve to kill Jews.
Defending his father in court, Thanos Plevris contested that interpretation of the Auschwitz reference. Even if it were true, he added, “What kind of instigation is this? What incitement is this? Is it that one is not allowed to believe and want to believe that ‘I want to exterminate someone?'” he said.
A ONCE-DEADLY electrified barbed wire fence surrounds the site of the former Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Poland. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)A ONCE-DEADLY electrified barbed wire fence surrounds the site of the former Nazi Auschwitz death camp in Poland. (credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
The appeals tribunal acquitted Constantinos Plevris.
Thanos Plevris wrote on Facebook that he “completely disagrees” with his father and “never meant to offend the Jewish people and I apologize if I did.” The post followed the statement by the Central Board, the main Jewish umbrella in Greece.
Plevris belongs to the ruling New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a center-right politician. Before joining New Democracy in 2012, Plevris belonged to the Popular Orthodox Rally, a right-of-center movement.


Tags Holocaust greece antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Prime Minister Bennett should speak with PA leader Abbas - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by