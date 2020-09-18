The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Happy Rosh Hashanah from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

Read Biden's full statement below:

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 22:41
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 14, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 14, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Rosh Hashanah reminds us of the power of hope, the importance of faith, and the unyielding belief that our best days are ahead of us. For Jewish communities across America and around the world, these 'Days of Awe' are an opportunity to stop and reflect on what each of us can do to perfect our union and repair our world.
Each year, the High Holidays compel all who celebrate to reexamine their lives and ask a simple question: what kind of person do I wish to be? It is the same question that all of us — Jewish or not — should ask ourselves in this moment of widespread struggle and pain. What kind of people do we wish to be? What kind of country do we wish to be? The message of Rosh Hashanah compels all of us to forge a future of kindness and compassion. It calls us to fulfill our responsibilities to treat our fellow human beings with dignity, decency, and respect. It inspires us to make real the promise of our values by protecting public health; preserving our planet; working toward racial equity; stamping out anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry; reaffirming our identity as a nation of immigrants; and pursuing peace and security at home, in Israel, and throughout the world.
I know how much Jewish families wish they could gather side-by-side at the dinner table tonight, dip apples in honey to invoke a sweet new year, and sit with old friends in their usual seats at the synagogue. That can't happen right now, and I recognize how painful that can be. But the tradition of the High Holidays reminds us that we can find purpose in our pain, solace in our sorrow, and hope in the face of adversity.
As the calendar shifts to 5781, I join with Jewish Americans in looking forward to a new chapter of purpose, solace, and hope — a year of progress and possibility, of light and love. May all who celebrate have your prayers heard and your faith rewarded, and may you be inscribed in the Book of Life. On behalf of Jill, Kamala, Doug, and each of our families, I wish you all a happy, healthy, and sweet new year. Shana Tova.


Tags rosh hashanah Joe Biden israel us high holidays
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lockdown is an opportunity to take responsibility over coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
This Rosh Hashanah, let’s strive to be better By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Prayers, peace, politics and a pandemic By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Rosh Hashanah is Without joy or hope By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trumping Palestinian lies and Tehran’s agenda By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by